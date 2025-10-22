"Lock Arte Moreno up in El Salvador for life" - Fans torn over Angels selecting Kurt Suzuki for managerial position

In 2025, the Los Angeles Angels endured a difficult season. Finishing bottom of the AL West with a 72-90 record, they missed out on a playoff spot for the eleventh consecutive year.
In an effort to turn their fortunes around and head into the new season with a fresh approach, the organization announced their decision to relieve manager Ron Washington of his duties in late September.
Ever since, several candidates have been linked with the job, including a number of former players. Future Hall of Famer, Albert Pujols, who spent ten seasons in Anaheim in his playing days, appeared to be the favorite to take over.
However, negotiations ultimately broke down with the Dominican. Soon after, reports emerged linking former catcher Kurt Suzuki with the role.
Insider Jeff Passan took to X on Monday to announce Suzuki's imminent appointment. Having spent 16 seasons in the big leagues, Suzuki called time on his professional career in 2022. Since 2023, he has served as the special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian.
"The Los Angeles Angels are hiring Kurt Suzuki as manager, sources tell ESPN. Suzuki, 42, spent 16 years as a major league catcher and has spent the last three seasons as a special assistant to Angels general manager Perry Minasian." Jeff Passan posted to X
Reacrting to the news, several fans voiced their displeasure with owner Arte Moreno's decision.
"Arte Moreno should be arrested immediately. Lock him up in El Salvador for life" a fan wrote
"The Angels are a joke of an organization" another fan commented
"Another Arte/Perry puppet 😭😭😭 This franchise needs a desperate reset" another fan replied
"Arte Moreno needs to sell the team." another fan responded
"Jeez, you're talking to Pujols and you go "Nah, let's go Suzuki". Was it financial? Was it front office involvement on day to day decisions? Seems off." another fan shared
"If only the Angels were run by a serious major league owner." another fan posted
MLB insider voices support for Kurt Suzuki's appointment as Angels manager
On Tuesday's episode of "Foul Territory", insider Todd Frazier expressed his support for Kurt Suzuki's recent appointment as manager of the LA Angels.
"This is great. I think the baseball world needs more players becoming managers. I really like this, especially a guy who's caught his whole career, understanding pitchers, their tendencies."
"Now, he gets to have an opportunity to manage a team and hopefully get them kick started in the right direction. I can't wait to see what he has in store, I can't wait to see his coaching philosophies," Frazier said [1:08]
Hoping to finally end their long-standing playoff drought in 2026, fans will be hoping Kurt Suzuki is able to turn things around in Anaheim next season.