Logan O'Hoppe sends 3-word reaction to Mickey Moniak's emotional farewell message

Catcher Logan O'Hoppe is one of the Los Angeles Angels' most impressive young talents. The likes of O'Hoppe and fellow youngster Zach Neto were the ones who did a lot of the heavy lifting last season in Mike Trout's absence. O'Hoppe batted .244, hitting 20 home runs and recording 56 RBIs.

Ad

However, a youngster who was unable to replicate similar success was center fielder Mickey Moniak. Drafted as the first overall pick in 2016 by the Philadelphia Phillies, Moniak joined the Angels in 2022. However, he failed to establish himself as a regular in the Angels lineup.

Shortly before the 2025 season began, the Angels announced that they had released Moniak. Taking to Instagram to wish his teammates and Angels fans farewell, the 26-year-old posted a heartfelt message.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"To my teammates. I love you. To the fans. I love you. Been fun getting to live out my dream in Southern California. On to the next." Mickey Moniak captioned his Instagram post.

Ad

Reacting to the post, Logan O'Hoppe left a three-word comment, wishing Moniak the best for his future.

"all love bro!" Logan O'Hoppe commented

Screenshot of Logan O'Hoppe's comment on Mickey Moniak's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@mickeymoniak)

Logan O'Hoppe talks about how entire squad is 'on board' with Angels' no-phone policy

Ahead of the 2025 season, reports emerged that the Angels had allegedly banned the use of cell phones within the clubhouse, to promote more conversation between the players.

Ad

The news was met with incredulous reactions from experts and fans alike, with many surprised at the seemingly 'old fashioned' rule being implemented in today's day and age.

However, according to youngster Logan O'Hoppe, the announcement has apparently gone down pretty well behind the scenes.

"It's a decision that we came up with as a group too, and Wash (Ron Washington) is the one that came and delivered the message to us, and I think that's something that was lost in the mix." Logan O'Hoppe said, via 'Foul Territory'

Ad

"There was not one dude that was not on board with it," he added. "The rule is that we just can't have it in the clubhouse, but if you want to walk outside and shoot off a text, that's totally fine. We wanna promote conversation, and really just not have guys sitting on their phones when we are trying to talk to one another."

Ad

Expand Tweet

As the Angels head into 2025 looking to improve on a disappointing 2024 season, fans will be hoping the policy can have the intended effect of translating to improved results on the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback