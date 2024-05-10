"Looking like Marilyn Monroe and Joe D" - Fans react as Alex Rodriguez and partner Jaclyn Cordeiro make surprise appearance for Timberwolves podcast

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, are frequently busy and often seen at NBA games, particularly those involving the Minnesota Timberwolves. Given that Rodriguez was heading an attempted purchase of the franchise that current owner Glen Taylor has called off, Rodriguez is very involved in all things Timberwolves.

This was the case when he and Cordeiro made a surprise appearance on a live edition of the "Dane Moore NBA Podcast" on Thursday, and Cordeiro shared a snap of them on Instagram:

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the couple, with many loving both them and their style:

Fans react to Cordeiro's IG post

While the photo of the pair made waves online, Alex Rodriguez's words on the podcast were also of interest to many in the NBA world. With Rodriguez previously being defiant that the bid for the Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves was far from over, the discussion was potentially an important one.

Alex Rodriguez and Dane Moore avoid the topic of Timberwolves & Lynx bid

Dane Moore hosted a live podcast event at the Falling Knife Brewery in Minneapolis on Thursday, and Alex Rodriguez stopped by as a surprise guest. While many were expecting the topic to be the bid for the Timberwolves, SI reports that they discussed the team's improvement since losing to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs last year.

It's possible that with the potential buyers last suggesting they were considering legal action, Rodriguez has been advised not to discuss the matter any further. Whether the matter was intentionally avoided or didn't come up is another discussion, and it doesn't change anything here.

"I go back to last year at this time when we played Denver, and while we lost four to one, you know, meeting with [president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch] at the end of the year we felt very encouraged," Rodriguez said via SI.

"I have always believed that the winner of Game 3 is the winner of the series. That's what [former Yankees manager] Joe Torre would always teach us, Game 3 and 5 are the most pivotal in a seven-game series."

With the New York Yankees icon a popular figure in Minnesota, it will be interesting to see if his hopes of becoming a majority owner of the team come to fruition.

