Major announcement: MLB issues discipline on pitcher Robert Suarez, managers Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Padres manager Mike Shildt will be serving a one-game suspension, effective Friday, the MLB announced. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres series took a wild turn with benches clearing, suspensions, and fines. The MLB announced its stance on the incident, with three prominent figures taking the heat.

Roberts will miss their game against the Washington Nationals, with bench coach Danny Lehmann taking on the task.

San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez will also serve a three-game suspension. However, he has appealed for the suspension ahead of their game against the Kansas City Royals.

The altercation between the managers on Thursday sparked the whole bench-clearing incident after Dodgers pitcher Jack Little hit Fernando Tatis Jr. in the hand. This led to Shildt exchanging words with Roberts, which eventually led to a bumping and bench-clearing incident.

Furthermore, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Suarez intentionally hit Shohei Ohtani in the back with a pitch. Ohtani later signaled to the dugout to remain seated as they were about to take the field.

Suarez was immediately ejected from the field, but the umpires failed to stop the disaster from happening. During the Padres-Dodgers series, Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit for the third time in nine days.

If that’s not all, eight batters were hit by a pitch in the four-game series between the two rival teams. Following MLB’s call on the managers and Suarez, undisclosed fines were issued as well.

Managers Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt makes feelings clear on the incident

Mike Shildt and Dave Roberts [Source: Imagn]

The Dodgers-Padres rivalry took on another level in their latest series. The game concluded on Thursday with boiling tension in the clubhouse. Mike Shildt made his feelings known on Fernando Tatis Jr. getting hit:

“After a while, enough’s enough. Intentional, unintentional, the fact of the matter is I took exception with it.”

He further added that it's "not cool" to hit a guy several times that could potentially end his season with severe injury. Dave Roberts denied the intentional claim, saying they didn’t do it purposefully.

"I think anyone would understand there’s no intent there. And even by my reaction, I didn’t feel good about Tatis—great player, good guy—getting hit."

Tatis’ X-rays came out negative, but the Padres star is yet to get confirmation on his MRI and CT scans. Manny Machado issued a warning to the Dodgers that they “gotta pray it comes back negative” and be ready to “put out a candle.”

