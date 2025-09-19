"Max Scherzer is crazy certified" - Shane Bieber sheds light on his eccentric Blue Jays rotation partners

Having endured a tough 2024 season, the Toronto Blue Jays finished bottom of the AL East with a 74-88 record, missing out on the playoffs as a result. This year, however, they have completely flipped the script. Deep into the final month of the regular season, the two-time World Series champions are in pole position to win their division.

The consistency of their starting pitchers has been a key reason for their success this year. With the likes of Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Eric Lauer all performing well, the mid-season addition of 2020 AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber has added even more quality to Toronto's rotation.

Featuring on Thursday's episode of the "Gate 14 Podcast", Bieber talked about two of his "crazy" rotation partners, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, and how much he has enjoyed getting to know them.

"They both (Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt) have been an absolute joy to get to know, to be honest. I didn't know either of them. I had met them briefly. Met Max super briefly in either 2019 or 2021. Same with Bass, honestly, at an All-Star game in 2021 I believe."

"But, just to get to know them as teammates has been an absolute pleasure. Max is crazy certified. We all know that, but Bass keeps up with him, man. To just let those two get after each other, is kind of like the way I like to go about it," Bieber said [42:07]

Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer continue to make important contributions as Blue Jays close in on first AL East title since 2015

As they cling on to a slender three-game advantage over the second placed New York Yankees, all the Blue Jays must do to win the AL East for the first time since 2015 is remain reasonably consistent in the ten days of the regular season that remain.

Doing their best to help their team through the final sprint to the finish line, are starting pitchers Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer. The last time both players were in action was when the Blue Jays took on the Baltimore Orioles at home on September 13 and 14 respectively.

Max Scherzer in action against the Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty

In September 13's fixture. Max Scherzer pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs, and striking out five batters. Eventually, the Blue Jays won the game 5-4.

Shane Bieber was in action the following day, putting in an even better performance. The 30-year-old pitched six innings, allowing only a single earned run, while striking out five. As a result, the Blue Jays registered a comfortable 11-2 win, sweeping the struggling O's in the process.

Next, Scherzer takes the mound when the Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals on Friday, while Bieber is set to feature in Saturday's fixture.

