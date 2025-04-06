MLB analyst reveals new Dodgers celebration move, inspired by Shohei Ohtani commercial

Los Angeles Dodgers sportscaster Doug McKain revealed a new celebration style that the Dodgers used after Shohei Ohtani hit a walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves earlier this week. McKain also shed light on the inspiration behind the new celebration move of the team, which was taken from a commercial featuring the three-time MVP.

On Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani hit a solo home run off of Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias in the bottom of the ninth inning to hand the Los Angeles Dodgers a remarkable 6-5 walk-off win. As Dodgers players rushed to home plate to mob the Japanese superstar, two of his teammates, Mookie Betts and Miguel Rojas, broke out with the new celebration style.

Doug McKain, the host of the Dodgers Dougout podcast, spoke about the new celebration on Saturday.

"Shohei Ohtani hits the home run. He's rounding third, he's going home, and the first thing I thought was that he was putting his hands in front of his eyes just so he didn't get water in his eyes," McKain said. "But, no. If you look at that again, Shohei is going home, and Mookie is doing it, Rojas was doing it, and Shohei is doing it right here across his eyes.

"Ohtani's endorsement list is very, very long, and he also does a face lotion, Decorte, and that is what he does in his commercial here. So, clearly his teammates saw this in Japan," MacKain added. "So, that is going to be the new hit celebration."

Ohtani is, by far, the most marketable player in the MLB and reportedly earned about $65 million purely from endorsements in 2024.

"A superstar like Shohei Ohtani is not going to take himself too seriously": Doug McKain

Shohei Ohtani won the World Series in his first season with the Dodgers last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Doug McKain has fully endorsed the Los Angeles Dodgers' new celebration move the team unveiled after Shohei Ohtani had hit the walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves.

He feels it reflects that the Dodgers not only have an ultra-competitive roster filled with superstars, but the players are also relaxed about their roles in the team and try to enjoy every moment they can.

"I know they've been toying with the Decoy. There's that. I give this one 10 out of 10," McKain said.

"I give this one a 10 out of 10 because it works, and it shows you that this team can have fun with the superstars on this team," MacKain added. "That a superstar like Shohei Ohtani is not going to take himself too seriously. It shows that this team is going to win, but they're going to have fun doing it."

The Los Angeles Dodgers had made an excellent start to the 2025 campaign, winning their opening seven games. They suffered their first defeat of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday but bounced back with a win the next day to improve to 8-1.

