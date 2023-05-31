MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Weather, and more | May 31 2023

MLB DFS picks are important as the sports betting world grows in prominence. As one of the few sports with games almost every single day, there are a lot of options to make money. It's important to know who is playing whom and the weather for the bets, though.

Currently, it looks as if the MLB Weather Report is once again clear for today. As of now, there are no games with a rainout chance or even a chance of delay. Don't worry about picking in games that might not happen because there aren't any of that nature on the schedule tonight.

Best MLB DFS picks for May 31

His last start notwithstanding (though he still secured the win), Mitch Keller has been fantastic for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He gets the San Francisco Giants today, so he's probably a safe MLB DFS pick.

Former top prospect Hunter Brown is on the mound for the Houston Astros. He faces the Minnesota Twins who are struggling offensively. Brown should do well.

James Kaprielian comes in with an ERA over 8.00 against the Atlanta Braves. Start lefties like Matt Olson, but look at star players Ronald Acuna Jr. and Sean Murphy as well.

Patrick Corbin is on the mound opposite the Los Angeles Dodgers, so Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are excellent MLB DFS picks today.

Freddie Freeman is a good MLB DFS pick

Alek Manoah has been brutally awful this season, so his matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers could be favorable. Rowdy Tellez, William Contreras and Christian Yelich are safe choices, too.

