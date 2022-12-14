Sean Murphy was traded to the Atlanta Braves yesterday, but it constituted a three-team deal between Atlanta, the Oakland A's and the Milwaukee Brewers. Multi-team deals are rare and they can be difficult to parse through, especially when trying to determine the winners of the deal.

Per Jeff Passan, the trade sent Murphy to Atlanta and several prospects and players went to Oakland and Milwaukee.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Atlanta gets: C Sean Murphy



Oakland gets: LHP Kyle Muller, UT Esteury Ruiz, RHP Freddy Tarnok, RHP Royber Salinas, C Manny Piña



Here's how the trade shakes out. The Braves received Murphy alone. The A's got:

LHP Kyle Muller

UT Esteury Ruiz

RHP Freddy Tarnok

RHP Royber Salinas

C Manny Piña

The Brewers received the Braves All-Star catcher William Contreras in the haul:

C William Contreras

RHP Justin Yeager

RHP Joel Payamps

It's hard to imagine there will be a bigger deal this offseason. It's also a bit difficult to determine who won this trade, as MLB fans have discovered. They're split on whether this was a good deal for anyone involved and why some of these teams even made this trade.

Razzball @Razzball @JeffPassan Braves just feeling bad for some loser teams so they're restocking their minors @JeffPassan Braves just feeling bad for some loser teams so they're restocking their minors

Quay Walkers University of Tennessee Hat @QuaysUTHat @JeffPassan Brewers literally traded one player and got an all star catcher in return along with two decent pitching prospects. Why even make this move if you’re the Braves front office? @JeffPassan Brewers literally traded one player and got an all star catcher in return along with two decent pitching prospects. Why even make this move if you’re the Braves front office?

AkaGhostcats @PiratesAreBad @JeffPassan This Trade is worst then the Brittney Griner Trade! @JeffPassan This Trade is worst then the Brittney Griner Trade! https://t.co/1n0dEdASoc

Dansby’s Burner @DansbyBurner @JeffPassan Why do we trade a C/DH 2 arms and a 3 string catcher for a backup catcher??? Travis is the starter and we still need another outfielder and SS???? @JeffPassan Why do we trade a C/DH 2 arms and a 3 string catcher for a backup catcher??? Travis is the starter and we still need another outfielder and SS????

Speñcer @senorspencer @JeffPassan Is Sean Murphy actually better than William Contreras?! @JeffPassan Is Sean Murphy actually better than William Contreras?!

Braves Win! Braves Win! Braves Win! @claychason79 @JeffPassan For this trade to be worth it for the Braves, this guy would have to throw out anyone that gets on base, I mean by picking them off at first and better never have a passed ball. He simply isn't the offensive player Contreras is. @JeffPassan For this trade to be worth it for the Braves, this guy would have to throw out anyone that gets on base, I mean by picking them off at first and better never have a passed ball. He simply isn't the offensive player Contreras is. https://t.co/uxu7WNyLbV

Andrew Damalas @DamalasAndrew @JeffPassan I’m confused why the Braves did all this for Murphy when they had an All-Star catcher in Contreras? @JeffPassan I’m confused why the Braves did all this for Murphy when they had an All-Star catcher in Contreras?

Jack Powers @jackpowers22 @JeffPassan Oakland asked us for Kwan and Espino and ended up taking this @JeffPassan Oakland asked us for Kwan and Espino and ended up taking this 😂

It will take a while to determine how the trade turns out, especially with so many not-MLB ready players involved. However, for the Braves, they get one of the top catchers in baseball and the Brewers get a premier offensive talent behind the dish.

New lineups for Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves

With Omar Narvaez in free agency, the Brewers needed a catcher. Fortunately, they got one of the brightest young talents at that position. Their lineup is a lot more dangerous now:

Christian Yelich, DH Willy Adames, SS Rowdy Tellez, 1B William Contreras, C Luis Urias, 2B Jace Peterson, 3B Garrett Mitchell, CF Keston Hiura, LF Tyrone Taylor, RF

William Contreras heads to Milwaukee

Atlanta's potential lineup depends on whether or not they sign Dansby Swanson. Assuming they don't, and all signs point to them not doing so, here's what a potential lineup would look like:

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF Ozzie Albies, 2B Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Sean Murphy, C Michael Harris, CF Travis d'Arnaud, DH Eddie Rosario, LF Jose Iglesias/ Elvis Andrus, SS

A stopgap free agent or a prospect may play shortstop, but their lineup is pretty deep with Murphy in town.

