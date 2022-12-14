Sean Murphy was traded to the Atlanta Braves yesterday, but it constituted a three-team deal between Atlanta, the Oakland A's and the Milwaukee Brewers. Multi-team deals are rare and they can be difficult to parse through, especially when trying to determine the winners of the deal.
Per Jeff Passan, the trade sent Murphy to Atlanta and several prospects and players went to Oakland and Milwaukee.
Here's how the trade shakes out. The Braves received Murphy alone. The A's got:
- LHP Kyle Muller
- UT Esteury Ruiz
- RHP Freddy Tarnok
- RHP Royber Salinas
- C Manny Piña
The Brewers received the Braves All-Star catcher William Contreras in the haul:
- C William Contreras
- RHP Justin Yeager
- RHP Joel Payamps
It's hard to imagine there will be a bigger deal this offseason. It's also a bit difficult to determine who won this trade, as MLB fans have discovered. They're split on whether this was a good deal for anyone involved and why some of these teams even made this trade.
It will take a while to determine how the trade turns out, especially with so many not-MLB ready players involved. However, for the Braves, they get one of the top catchers in baseball and the Brewers get a premier offensive talent behind the dish.
New lineups for Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves
With Omar Narvaez in free agency, the Brewers needed a catcher. Fortunately, they got one of the brightest young talents at that position. Their lineup is a lot more dangerous now:
- Christian Yelich, DH
- Willy Adames, SS
- Rowdy Tellez, 1B
- William Contreras, C
- Luis Urias, 2B
- Jace Peterson, 3B
- Garrett Mitchell, CF
- Keston Hiura, LF
- Tyrone Taylor, RF
Atlanta's potential lineup depends on whether or not they sign Dansby Swanson. Assuming they don't, and all signs point to them not doing so, here's what a potential lineup would look like:
- Ronald Acuna Jr., RF
- Ozzie Albies, 2B
- Matt Olson, 1B
- Austin Riley, 3B
- Sean Murphy, C
- Michael Harris, CF
- Travis d'Arnaud, DH
- Eddie Rosario, LF
- Jose Iglesias/ Elvis Andrus, SS
A stopgap free agent or a prospect may play shortstop, but their lineup is pretty deep with Murphy in town.