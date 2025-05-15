MLB insider links Nolan Arenado to unexpected AL Central team in bold trade scenario

Having struggled for consistency at the plate in 2024, the St. Louis Cardinals were reportedly keen on offloading third baseman Nolan Arenado this past offseason.

To facilitate a potential trade, the Cardinals listened to several offers. However, none ultimately materialized, with Arenado's desire to hold on to the no-trade clause in his contract proving to be a significant roadblock during discussions.

As the trade deadline for the 2025 season approaches, there is still a possibility that the Cardinals will look to accomplish what they failed to do in the winter, getting rid of Nolan Arenado, and more significantly, the $60 million or so they still owe him over the next season and a half.

Assessing potential landing spots for the 10-time Gold Glover, insider Jon Heyman linked the 34-year-old to the high-flying Detroit Tigers, who could do with additional production at third base.

"I've got Arenado to the Tigers. I mean, they're not getting much out of third base. St. Louis would trade with them, more easily than the Cubs. I don't see the Yankees spending that money, because they're over the threshold," Jon Heyman said via 'BR Walkoff' on Wednesday.

"I like Arenado, I think he's still got something in him. The Tigers could use a little more veteran presence, I think. They've got a good clubhouse, a good manager, they have so many good young players. I'd like to see Nolan Arenado join the Tigers," Heyman added.

The Dodgers may also look to acquire Nolan Arenado, per insider

According to sportswriter and insider Bob Nightengale, Nolan Arenado could also find himself coming back to his home state of California if the Dodgers require his services to replace Max Muncy.

"I do think that Nolan Arenado will get moved at some point. If something ever happened to (Max) Muncy or something like that, Arenado would do cartwheels to get to L.A., his hometown," Bob Nigtengale told Doug McKain of 'Dodgers Nation' [10:45].

"He could have gone to Houston, turned that down. Could have gone to the Angels, turned that down, too. But he would jump up and down to have a chance to go to the Dodgers. But the Dodgers don’t need him with Muncy, and he still has some good money left (on his contract)," Nightengale added.

It is yet to be seen where Arenado ultimately ends up, but the upcoming trade deadline promises to be an eventful one for the eight-time All-Star.

