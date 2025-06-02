MLB insider links Padres to bold trade pursuit of Red Sox $3,750,000 star amid Gavin Sheets injury scare

The San Diego Padres' comeback 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday came at some cost, as outfielder Gavin Sheets had to exit the game with injury after crashing into the left field wall while trying to defend a hit by Adam Frazier.

Though Sheets is not naturally a left fielder, the Padres have an alarming lack of depth in the position, and the former White Sox outfielder's latest injury blow only worsens their predicament.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that the Padres are considering a trade for Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran to bolster their left field position. Duran, who is earning $3.75 million this season, according to Spotrac, brings power, speed and natural ability in the left field, making him a valuable target for San Diego.

"As the Padres face a daunting upcoming schedule and glaring holes at the bottom of their lineup," Dennis Lin stated, "their list of trade targets again includes Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, league sources told The Athletic."

"The Padres expressed interest in Duran ahead of the 2024 season, before veteran left fielder Jurickson Profar and then-rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill joined Duran as first-time All-Stars. Now, an underwhelming Red Sox team might consider Duran expendable."

"The Padres’ need for a left fielder was amplified Sunday when their primary designated hitter, Gavin Sheets, exited an eventual 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates after crashing face-first into the left-field wall. Manager Mike Shildt later said Sheets was being evaluated for a head contusion, a sore hip and a jammed wrist and thumb, as well as the possibility of a concussion."

"Even if Sheets does not miss much time, Sunday’s collision heightened the urgency for the Padres to find a viable alternative in left field." Lin added.

Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves - Source: Getty

Having enjoyed a strong 2024 season, Duran signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Red Sox in January.

Gavin Sheets has improved his performances greatly in 2025

Gavin Sheets struggled in the 2024 season, batting .233 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs for the White Sox.

As the White Sox non-tendered Sheets, the San Diego Padres took a chance on him. That investment has seemingly paid off for the NL West outfield. He has already surpassed his 2024 home run total, hitting 11 this season while posting a .267 batting average, .817 OPS and 34 RBIs.

Gavin Sheets in action for the San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

As the season progresses, fans will be hoping Gavin Sheets can continue to be important for the Padres, as they aim to win their first-ever World Series title.

