MLB postseason 2025: Every final day scenario explained, from Mets grabbing NL wildcard to Red Sox vs Yankees playoff battle

As we find ourselves on the final day of the MLB regular season, a number of questions related to the postseason bracket still remain unsanswered.

Eleven of the twelve MLB playoff spots have already been claimed, and most of these teams have nothing to play for on the final day. However, several intriguing storylines that are yet to reach their climax.

Heading into the final fixture, the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are still fighting tooth and nail for top spot in the AL East, while the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers are also locked in battle for the AL Central crown. Apart from these two title races, the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds are also fighting for the final wildcard spot.

Let's take a look at the possible final day scenarios, as the MLB regular season goes out with a bang.

MLB postseason 2025: Final day scenarios explained

Toronto Blue Jays clinch AL East

For the Toronto Blue Jays to win the division for the first time since 2015, the scenario is simple. A win against the Tampa Bay Rays at home on Sunday means they win the AL East regardless of what the Yankees do in their game, as they have the upper hand in the tiebreaker. Additionally, a Yankees loss also guarantees them the title.

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

If they do hold on to win the division, the Blue Jays will also secure no.1 seed in the process, sending them directly into the ALDS. There, they will face the winner of the wildcard series between the Yankees and the Red Sox.

Yankees clinch AL East

Having lost the season series against the Blue Jays, the Yankees must win their game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, while hoping for a favor from the Tampa Bay Rays, to have any hope of retaining the division title.

If they do end up on top of the division at the end of the day, however, they will clinch the no.1 seed, while the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox in the wildcard series.

Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central

As they own the tiebreaker against the Detroit Tigers, the Cleveland Guardians control their destiny on the final day of the regular season. All the Guardians must do to complete a historic comeback to retain the AL Centrial is win their game against the Texas Rangers at home. A loss for the Tigers in their game against the Red Sox also guarantees them the title.

MLB: Texas Rangers v Cleveland Guardians - Source: Getty

If they win their division, the Guardians will take the no. 3 seed in the AL, which means they will host familiar foes the Detroit Tigers in the wildcard series. The winner of that series will take on the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

Detroit Tigers clinch AL Central

Having once enjoyed a comfortable 15 and a half game lead atop the AL Central, the Tigers have suferred a stunning collapse in the second half of the season. To win their division on the final day, the Tigers must win at Fenway Park, while hoping that the Texas Rangers do them a favor at Progressive Field.

If they do end up on top, however, it will be them that takes the no. 3 seed. This means, the wildcard series between against the Guardians will take place at Comerica Park.

Mets clinch playoff spot

Having lost the season series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Mets need to win on the final day against the Miami Marlins, while hoping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB: New York Mets v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

If they do clinch the final wildcard spot, the Mets will claim the no. 6 seed in the NL, taking on the Dodgers in the wildcard series. The winner of that series, in turn, will take on the Phillies in the NLDS.

Reds clinch playoff spot

To punch their tickets to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, all the Reds must do is win their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Additionally, a New York Mets loss against the Marlins also guarantees them a playoff berth.

If they hold on to make it through, it will be the Reds that take on the Dodgers in the wildcard series.

