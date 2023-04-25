MLB Trade Rumors: Top 3 Pittsburgh Pirates players teams can target after hot start to the season

One of the most surprising teams this season has been the Pittsburgh Pirates. Entering the 2023 campaign, the Pirates were not considered legitimate contenders for the postseason, but now have a National League Central-leading 16-7 record.

While they were not expected to make much noise this season, they have been one of the most exciting teams in baseball. Considering the loss of superstar Oneil Cruz, it may come as a surprise that the Pittsburgh Pirates are 11th in the MLB in runs scored.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have won 7 straight games, are 16-7, and their starting pitchers have a 2.15 ERA over their last 13 games (best in MLB).

Thanks to their hot start to the season, the Pirates may consider becoming buyers instead of sellers before the trade deadline. Here is a look at three players that the Pirates may acquire this season to help their quest for the postseason.

C.J. Cron could be a major upgrade for the Pittsburgh Pirates following to injury of Ji-Man Choi

While still early in the 2023 campaign, the Rockies are far from being considered a World Series contender, which should make them sellers at the trade deadline. Enter C.J. Cron, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The hard-hitting first baseman should draw interest across the league, even if he is a rental. This could be intriguing for Pittsburgh, who could use additional depth at first base and in the outfield following Ji-Man Choi's placement on the IL. Cron could be the ideal candidate for the Pirates.

Lance Lynn could become the top pitcher in their rotation

While the Pittsburgh Pirates have been surprising due to their success, the Chicago White Sox have been the polar opposite. One of the teams that appeared likely for a postseason run before the start of the season, the White Sox currently hold a 7-16 record and don't appear to be correcting that any time soon.

This is where Lance Lynn joins the conversation. The soon-to-be 36-year-old starter has struggled this season, which could lead to the White Sox trading him away. While the team has a club option on his contract for next season, they may consider trading him away now if the team does not improve.

Travis d'Arnaud could be an upgrade at the catcher position

Even though the Atlanta Braves are among the strongest teams in the MLB, rumors have been swirling regarding the future of veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Since acquiring Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics, d'Arnaud has become expendable for the 2021 World Series champs.

This development could benefit the Pittsburgh Pirates, who could see d'Arnaud as an upgrade to their current catching core. At 34 years old, d'Arnaud has remained an elite source of batting average from the catcher position, something that could pay dividends for the Pittsburgh Pirates' explosive offense.

