MLB Trade Rumors: Top 3 players that the Los Angeles Angels could target after their sluggish start

The Los Angeles Angels have endured a sluggish start to the 2023 season. In arguably the most important year in franchise history, the Angels have struggled to compete consistently, which may force the front office to get aggressive sooner rather than later.

While every season is important in professional baseball, the Los Angeles Angels need to prove to pending free agent Shohei Ohtani that they can build a successful roster around him. If the current trend of inconsistent baseball continues, the Angels will need to have some difficult decisions regarding Ohtani's future.

The Game Day MLB @TheGameDayMLB The Angels could trade Shohei Ohtani this year, and he 'will definitely' leave the Angels if they fall out of playoff contention, per Jeff Passan The Angels could trade Shohei Ohtani this year, and he 'will definitely' leave the Angels if they fall out of playoff contention, per Jeff Passan 👀 https://t.co/kldUMOD4oP

"The Angels could trade Shohei Ohtani this year, and he 'will definitely' leave the Angels if they fall out of playoff contention, per Jeff Passan" - @TheGameDayMLB

If the Angels elect to add players before the trade deadline, they have the foundation to become a solid, playoff team. Here is a look at three players that the Los Angeles could target leading up to the trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Angels should aggressively move for Tim Anderson

While this may be more wishful thinking than the most likely scenario for a Tim Anderson trade, but the Los Angeles Angels would be foolish not to pursue the shortstop. With David Fletcher being outrighted by the Angels, the team has Zach Neto, Gio Urshela, and Luis Rengifo as the top shortstops on the depth chart.

Alex Baca @elninotech11 @LockedOnAngels The angels will be contention for the playoffs and will trade for Tim Anderson and Joe Kelly at the deadline. @LockedOnAngels The angels will be contention for the playoffs and will trade for Tim Anderson and Joe Kelly at the deadline.

"The angels will be contention for the playoffs and will trade for Tim Anderson and Joe Kelly at the deadline." - @elninotech11

Anderson would be an instant upgrade at the position. He will certainly help the Angels win more games this season as they look to convince Shohei Ohtani to remain with the club. It's a make-or-break season for the Angels, and they cannot afford to leave any stones unturned.

Aroldis Chapman could greatly improve the Angels bullpen

Just as it seemed that Aroldis Chapman's time in the MLB was nearing its end, the hard-throwing relief pitcher turned back the clock. The team attempted to sign him in free agency to no avail, but they could now acquire him via trade.

David Giglio @DavidGiglioCA



KC isn’t going anywhere this year and Adell could become a gem still.



Don’t understand the Angels lack of moves to bolster the bullpen in the off-season. If I’m the #Angels I am calling the Royals and offering Jo Adell for Aroldis Chapman.KC isn’t going anywhere this year and Adell could become a gem still.Don’t understand the Angels lack of moves to bolster the bullpen in the off-season. If I’m the #Angels I am calling the Royals and offering Jo Adell for Aroldis Chapman.KC isn’t going anywhere this year and Adell could become a gem still. Don’t understand the Angels lack of moves to bolster the bullpen in the off-season.

"If I’m the #Angels I am calling the Royals and offering Jo Adell for Aroldis Chapman. KC isn’t going anywhere this year and Adell could become a gem still. Don’t understand the Angels lack of moves to bolster the bullpen in the off-season." - @DavidGiglioCA

The Los Angeles Angels are without a designated closer, which makes Chapman an obvious trade target. Jose Quijada currently leads the team with three saves, however, given his inconsistent track record, Chapman would be an instant upgrade for the desperate Angels franchise.

Travis d'Arnaud could be a realistic target for the club

Even though the Atlanta Braves are among the strongest teams in the MLB, rumors have been swirling regarding the future of veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Since acquiring Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics, d'Arnaud has become expendable for the 2021 World Series champs.

At 34 years old, d'Arnaud has remained an elite source of batting average from the catcher position, something that could pay dividends for the Angels. The Angels could use help at the catcher position after the club lost their young star Logan O'Hoppe to a torn labrum.

MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline



More on the injury and the return timeline for MLB's No. 47 prospect: Logan O'Hoppe, who hit four homers in his first 16 games with the Angels this year, will require shoulder surgery.More on the injury and the return timeline for MLB's No. 47 prospect: atmlb.com/3V81XLZ Logan O'Hoppe, who hit four homers in his first 16 games with the Angels this year, will require shoulder surgery.More on the injury and the return timeline for MLB's No. 47 prospect: atmlb.com/3V81XLZ https://t.co/0d5m9VAkCu

"Logan O'Hoppe, who hit four homers in his first 16 games with the Angels this year, will require shoulder surgery. More on the injury and the return timeline for MLB's No. 47 prospect:" - @MLBPipeline

The injury has left a massive void at the catcher position, which will be manned by Max Stassi and Matt Thaiss. Travis d'Arnaud would be an instant upgrade to the position, while also bringing championship experience to the Los Angeles Angels' lineup.

