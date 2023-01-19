Boston Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro has been setting the MLB world on fire with his home runs in the Dominican Winter League. Not only is he still playing in a professional baseball league during the offseason, but he's also doing it in style. This has fans of the Red Sox and around the league excited to see his power in the MLB next season.

Jorge Alfaro is a seven-year MLB veteran who recently signed with the Boston Red Sox for 2023. It was a minor-league deal, so the potential upside of the deal is huge. If Alfaro can translate this offensive output and excitement to the major leagues, it will be one of the biggest steals of the offseason.

The MLB posted a video of his latest home run to Twitter, and it's fair to say it got fans excited.

MLB @MLB Jorge Alfaro continues to tear up the Dominican Winter League. Jorge Alfaro continues to tear up the Dominican Winter League. 👀 https://t.co/y4IvX9Pnqu

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a dismal 2022 regular season but have been given reason to hope for better. Between the signings of Jorge Alfaro and Adam Duvall and the long-term extension for Rafael Devers, fans are starting to believe. Even if they aren't contending for a World Series championship like many hope, they will be a fun team to follow.

Alfaro will play for his fourth team in just eight seasons in 2023, which is rarely a good sign. Thus far, he has played for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Miami Marlins, and the San Diego Padres. Hopefully, his tenure with the Boston Red Sox can lead to a longer-lasting, more stable relationship. If he hits dingers as he has been in the Dominican Republic, he will be worth the price of the contract and then some.

Chris @CFunsters MLB @MLB Jorge Alfaro continues to tear up the Dominican Winter League. Jorge Alfaro continues to tear up the Dominican Winter League. 👀 https://t.co/y4IvX9Pnqu I don't have high expectations for the Red Sox this year but they should at least be fun so this guy should be the starting catcher. twitter.com/MLB/status/161… I don't have high expectations for the Red Sox this year but they should at least be fun so this guy should be the starting catcher. twitter.com/MLB/status/161…

Phil @GGsMaestro MLB @MLB Jorge Alfaro continues to tear up the Dominican Winter League. Jorge Alfaro continues to tear up the Dominican Winter League. 👀 https://t.co/y4IvX9Pnqu Crazy this demon only got a minor league deal twitter.com/mlb/status/161… Crazy this demon only got a minor league deal twitter.com/mlb/status/161…

A good offseason can make a huge difference for players. Not only are they staying sharp and honing their skills, but they can also get a huge confidence boost. For fringe players in the MLB, confidence can be the difference between being in the big leagues or being left out in the cold.

Autumn @AutumnMarie219 MLB @MLB Jorge Alfaro continues to tear up the Dominican Winter League. Jorge Alfaro continues to tear up the Dominican Winter League. 👀 https://t.co/y4IvX9Pnqu Adam Duvall signing & this. Im scared I’m hyping myself up too much for 2023 but idgaf. 🤣 I’m a ride or die and need some excitement twitter.com/mlb/status/161… Adam Duvall signing & this. Im scared I’m hyping myself up too much for 2023 but idgaf. 🤣 I’m a ride or die and need some excitement twitter.com/mlb/status/161…

Jorge Alfaro has been putting on a show all offseason, and it has been incredible to follow thus far.

The Boston Red Sox could exceed expectations in 2023

The Red Sox are a proud franchise with a rich history, and they do not like being at the bottom of the league. They will try their best to avoid another season with a losing record.

Their roster has been shaken up quite a bit, but they made some solid additions this off-season. Not only could they have a winning record, but they might also be able to challenge for a playoff spot.

