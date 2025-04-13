Mookie Betts' wife Brianna reacts as daughter Kynlee hilariously sets up trap for grown-ups

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts enjoyed a hugely successful 2024 campaign. Finishing the regular season with a .289 batting average, along with 19 home runs and 75 RBIs, Betts helped his team win an NL West and World Series title.

Spurring him on every step of the way was his wife, Brianna, who is often spotted at Dodger Stadium cheering for the team whenever her husband is on the diamond.

On Saturday, Brianna Betts took to Instagram to share an adorable snap featuring their daughter, Kynlee, as she hilariously set up a 'trap' for the grown ups around her.

"These 3 set up a trap for the grown ups 😂😂😂" Brianna Betts's Instagram story was captioned

Screenshot of Brianna Betts' Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@mrsbriannabetts IG Stories)

The video on Betts's stories showed that Kynlee and two of her partners in crime had managed to spread a number of hoola hoops on the floor to trap 'grown ups'. The clip of the adorable 'trap' was shared by Dodgers employee, Kayla Maynez, which then Brianna reposted on her stories.

Per sources, Mookie Betts met his future wife back in middle school, in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. The pair began dating in high school, going on to tie the knot in 2021.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, Kynlee, in 2018, and their second child, Kaj, in 2023.

Mookie Betts and wife Brianna enjoy 'double date' with Teoscar Hernandez and his wife, Jennifer

Batting two and four on the Dodgers' batting order respectively, Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez, are naturally quite good friends on and off the field. It appears a similar dynamic also exists between their spouses, who seem to be quite fond of each other.

In mid February, Brianna took to Instagram to share a series of wholesome snaps as she and her husband enjoyed a 'double date' with Hernandez and his better half, Jennifer. Linking up to enjoy a pottery session, it appears the two couples were keen to make the most of the final few days of the offseason before spring training ramped up.

"Double Date Night with the Hernadez’s! Pottery making, so fun!" Brianna Betts captioned her Instagram story

As the Dodgers aim to repeat the exploits of 2024 and win yet another World Series title in 2025, fans will be hoping that Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez can continue performing the way they did last season.

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More