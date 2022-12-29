Chaim Bloom is the Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox. He has come under much scrutiny in recent years for some of the frail moves the management has resorted to, despite the ball club claiming two World Series titles in the last decade. He still seems to have all the hype for his roster going into the 2023 season.

Speaking on a recent episode of "The Bradfo Sho," Bloom claimed:

"I thought last year we had more talent in the room than 2021, I think this year we're going to have more talent than 2021."

Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin are some of the players that the Red Sox added to their roster for the 2023 season.

"Red Sox are actively exploring trades, but this is the current state of the free-agent pitching market" - Joon Lee

Despite signing some pitchers, they are still actively looking for more to enhance their pitching rotation for next season. Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox management failed to re-sign one of their homegrown talents in Xander Bogaerts, and the fans were displeased with that since the situation reminded them of the time when they gave Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in 2020.

Now, Chaim Bloom has an even bigger task on his hands, as one of their top performers from last season is still a free agent, and the Red Sox management is failing to negotiate a contract with him. Rafael Devers is being sought by many ballclubs, with the high-spending Chicago Cubs in pole position to do so.

But who can say if that happens after the Carlos Correa hijack by the Mets?

thirdbasenews.com/post/what-lies… The Red Sox Are Nowhere Near A Rafael Devers Extension The Red Sox Are Nowhere Near A Rafael Devers Extension thirdbasenews.com/post/what-lies… https://t.co/hvDlBxLD54

"The Red Sox Are Nowhere Near A Rafael Devers Extension" - thirdbasenews

Chaim Bloom needs to act now

Chaim Bloom, the CBO of the Boston Red Sox, has faced criticism from several front-office staffers for his decision-making process. The Red Sox were upset because shortstop Xander Bogaerts chose to accept an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres rather than being re-signed by them.

However, the Red Sox's offer fell far short of what the Padres ultimately handed Bogaerts, who had hoped to rejoin the organization.

Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora were both adamant at the Winter Meetings that the Red Sox were going to add starting pitching. Perhaps they still will. But for the last several weeks, starting pitching has continually moved to teams not named the Boston Red Sox.

"Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora were both adamant at the Winter Meetings that the Red Sox were going to add starting pitching. Perhaps they still will. But for the last several weeks, starting pitching has continually moved to teams not named the Boston Red Sox." - Ian Browne

Additionally, Boston sent Andrew Benintendi away, and Rafael Devers will be a free agent after the 2023 season. Bloom joined the Red Sox in 2019, only one year after winning the World Series, but after three years in charge, not much has been accomplished.

It's time to react to all the criticism, and Bloom has to find ways to hype the Red Sox nation again and take the franchise to the top echelons of the league.

