“My swing effort-level wise is about 100% right now" - Shohei Ohtani's honest assessment post elbow surgery aligns with Dodgers' sky-high expectations

With Spring Training games fast approaching, Shohei Ohtani is feeling the media spotlight more than anyone in the MLB. The Japanese two-way phenom headlined the Los Angeles Dodgers' winter additions, which also included Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez.

Given that Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in 2023 and is not expected to pitch until 2025, there have been questions about his recovery and ability to hit in 2024.

Ohtani is expected to be limited in Spring Training, and spoke to the media on Friday about his elbow:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My swing effort-level wise is about 100% right now," Ohtani said. “My next step is facing live arms and facing some velo.

“This isn’t my first time doing this rehabbing while getting ready for the season, so I feel like it will be easier."

This is certainly good news for Dodgers fans, as the team will need to get off to a good start in the 2024 season if they are to keep the media and their critics quiet. LA is the favorite for the World Series and will need Ohtani at the top of his game if they are to compete at the highest level.

Shohei Ohtani should be as effective a pitcher in 2025

The surgery Shohei Ohtani underwent in September 2023 was not of the Tommy John variety. This is certainly encouraging, as Ohtani considered dropping the two-way path after Tommy John surgery in 2019.

He discussed this in "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond The Dream":

"After the Tommy John surgery in 2019, the following year was also a struggle. I didn't feel that I was recovering how I should. I started to doubt. I thought it might be better to focus on one position to obtain results. That was the time when I honestly considered dropping the two-way path."

Ohtani's surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache gave a statement about his recovery post-surgery:

“The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow.

"I expect full recovery, and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come Opening Day of 2024 and do both come 2025.”

When the Dodgers kick off their Spring Training games against the San Diego Padres, Shohei Ohtani will be the focus for many, if he plays. It will definitely be interesting to see him in action in Dodger blue.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.