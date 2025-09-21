Nick Castellanos' sister Jacqueline rocks mix-and-match bikini on a boat outing, smiling brightly with her furry companion beside her

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 21, 2025 22:05 GMT
Nick Castellanos (L), Jacqueline Castellanos (R) (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@jackiecastellanos_)
Having already clinched the NL East for a second season in a row, Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies are one of the favorites to win the World Series as we head into October.

While Nick remains fully focused on baseball at this crucial juncture of the season, it appears his sister, Jacqueline, is making the most of the final stretch of summer, spending plenty of time outdoors before winter sets in.

On Sunday, Jacqueline Castellanos enjoyed a relaxing afternoon cruising around on a boat, alongside her dog, Ash. She later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her day out with her furry friend.

In the images, Jacqueline was pitcured sporting a mix-and-match bikini, while Ash was strapped up in a life-jacket so he could safely enter the water.

Screenshots of Jacqueline Castellanos&#039; Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@jackiecastellanos_ IG Stories)
Ash, a Dalmatian, often accompanies Jacqueline Castellanos on her travels. The pup celebrated his first birthday a few months ago, on June 21.

Born and raised in Davie, Florida, Jacqueline is the youngest of three siblings. A love for baseball appears to run in her family, as both her brothers, Nick and Ryan, have played the sport at a professional level.

At the moment, Jacqueline Castellanos works as a sales associate for Nest Seekers International, a real estate firm based out of New York. Boasting over 6,000 followers on Instagram, she is also quite active on social media, often giving fans a sneak peek into her daily life.

Nick Castellanos' sister, Jacqueline, will be hoping her brother can banish the demons of 2022 and finally win a World Series this year

Since making his debut in September 2013, Nick Castellanos has played for some huge organizations such as the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and now the Phillies.

Though Castellanos has made it to the postseason on several occasions, the wait for his first World Series win goes on. The outfielder got closest to winning the title back in 2022, as he and the Phillies won the pennant.

Nick Castellanos' sister, Jacqueline, was incidentally at Citizen's Bank Park the day he and his team punched their tickets to the Fall Classic.

Unfortunately for Nick Castellanos and company, the Phillies came up short at the final hurdle that year, losing 4-2 to the Houston Astros.

Heading into the 2025 postseason, the Phillies look like a well-oiled machine, and Jacqueline Castellanos will be hoping this is the year her brother finally gets his hands on the prize that has eluded him thus far.

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

