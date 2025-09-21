Nick Castellanos' sister Jacqueline rocks mix-and-match bikini on a boat outing, smiling brightly with her furry companion beside her

Having already clinched the NL East for a second season in a row, Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies are one of the favorites to win the World Series as we head into October.While Nick remains fully focused on baseball at this crucial juncture of the season, it appears his sister, Jacqueline, is making the most of the final stretch of summer, spending plenty of time outdoors before winter sets in.On Sunday, Jacqueline Castellanos enjoyed a relaxing afternoon cruising around on a boat, alongside her dog, Ash. She later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her day out with her furry friend. In the images, Jacqueline was pitcured sporting a mix-and-match bikini, while Ash was strapped up in a life-jacket so he could safely enter the water. Screenshots of Jacqueline Castellanos' Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@jackiecastellanos_ IG Stories)Ash, a Dalmatian, often accompanies Jacqueline Castellanos on her travels. The pup celebrated his first birthday a few months ago, on June 21. Born and raised in Davie, Florida, Jacqueline is the youngest of three siblings. A love for baseball appears to run in her family, as both her brothers, Nick and Ryan, have played the sport at a professional level. At the moment, Jacqueline Castellanos works as a sales associate for Nest Seekers International, a real estate firm based out of New York. Boasting over 6,000 followers on Instagram, she is also quite active on social media, often giving fans a sneak peek into her daily life.Nick Castellanos' sister, Jacqueline, will be hoping her brother can banish the demons of 2022 and finally win a World Series this yearSince making his debut in September 2013, Nick Castellanos has played for some huge organizations such as the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and now the Phillies.Though Castellanos has made it to the postseason on several occasions, the wait for his first World Series win goes on. The outfielder got closest to winning the title back in 2022, as he and the Phillies won the pennant. Nick Castellanos' sister, Jacqueline, was incidentally at Citizen's Bank Park the day he and his team punched their tickets to the Fall Classic. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnfortunately for Nick Castellanos and company, the Phillies came up short at the final hurdle that year, losing 4-2 to the Houston Astros. Heading into the 2025 postseason, the Phillies look like a well-oiled machine, and Jacqueline Castellanos will be hoping this is the year her brother finally gets his hands on the prize that has eluded him thus far.