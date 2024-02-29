"No one was talking about his height after watching" - MLB insider outlines how Yoshinobu Yamamoto's stellar debut silenced critics

On Wednesday, Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his Cactus League debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers. Despite knowing that he wouldn't be playing, Shohei Ohtani joined the Dodgers road trip to support his compatriot in his first showing.

With his fellow countryman and Dodgers faithful in attendance, Yoshinobu Yamamoto didn't disappoint on his debut. In two innings and 19 pitches pitched, he allowed just one hit and accounted for 16 strikes.

MLB Insider Bob Nightengale addressed those who were having doubts regarding Yamamoto's height and whopping 12-year, $325 million contract.

"Still, after watching Yamamoto’s dominance, it’s easy to see why he attracted at least five offers worth $300 million or more before signing a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers," Nightengale said in his USA Today report.

"No one was talking about his height after watching his performance Wednesday, with folks instead inquiring about his unique training regiment, abandoning weights in favor of javelins and soccer balls."

Dave Roberts hails bond between Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Shohei Ohtani's presence on a road trip to attend Yamamoto's debut left Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praising the friendship between the two.

“What a good teammate. It’s something that he didn’t have to do clearly. But he wanted to come here and support his teammate.

"So, for a guy like Yoshinobu to come here, and have the support of his own countrymen and his teammates, and obviously a good turnout of Dodger fans, it was pretty special. Really awesome," Dodgers said, via Bob Nightengale, USA Today.

A hilarious incident ensued when Ohtani signaled his teammate to get off the mound, as he had three outs already. Recounting the incident, Roberts said that Ohtani wanted to say:

"You know, we play three outs here in the major leagues."

Ohtani admired Yamamoto's debut with simple words: "so-so," highlighting their friendship.

If Yoshinobu Yamamoto's first glimpse is anything to go by, teams should be wary about the hurler. With the Dodgers eyeing the World Series in 2024, contributions from both Japanese stars would be a must.

