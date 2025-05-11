Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne brings Louisiana flavor to NYC at LSU alumni crawfish boil

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne has completed her college career representing the LSU Tigers in college gymnastics. She couldn't compete throughout the entire season, as she injured her knee midway, ruling her out. The Tigers couldn't defend their NCAA title but repeated as SEC champions.

Dunne's association with LSU continued on Saturday, with the gymnast bringing serious Bayou energy to the Big Apple as she attended her first LSU alumni event in New York City. Dunne was decked out in a purple and gold LSU Tigers jersey.

At the event, Dunne rolled up her sleeves and got to work at a crawfish boil, helping serve steaming trays of crawfish to fellow Tigers fans in the heart of Manhattan.

In the two posts she shared, Dunne shared her excitement, captioning one photo:

"First LSU alumni event 🤪🔥" and another with, "LSU 🤝 NYC."

Dunne's Instagram story

The event took place right outside the popular Legends bar, drawing several alumni decked out in LSU gear. The scene was a full-on celebration of Southern pride.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne collabs in retro campaign for Cotton Candy Accelerator giveaway

Olivia Dunne is one of the highest earners through NIL deals in college sports. Among her impressive NIL portfolio includes her ties with Accelerator Energy Drink. Dunne often uses her social media to promote giveaways announced by the brand.

The 22-year-old teamed up with Accelerator for a limited-time contest, offering fans the chance to win a custom voicemail greeting recorded by Dunne herself, plus a year’s supply of the brand’s Cotton Candy flavor.

In the promo image, Olivia Dunne is seen lounging on a white couch in a pink romper, playfully chatting on a retro rotary phone while sipping on the energy drink. The overlay text read:

"Voicemail Greeting Giveaway: 'LIVVY DUNNE HERE. [YOUR NAME] CAN’T COME TO THE PHONE RIGHT NOW…'"

The Instagram post from Accelerator urged fans to follow the brand, tag a friend who never picks up the phone and share the post to their stories for a bonus entry.

The winner of the contest will be announced on Sunday.

