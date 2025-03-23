Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word message ahead of SEC championship

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne has traveled with fellow LSU Tigers gymnasts for the SEC Championship meet on Saturday. LSU will compete as the No. 2 seed in Session II against other top-ranked teams. The event, taking place at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena, will feature the top four seeds in a primetime showdown at 7:00 p.m. CT, airing on the SEC Network.

However, Dunne had no reason to get on the road if not for support. The fifth-year senior is already out of the competition after suffering a season-ending injury in her knee. After winning the SEC Championship last year, the Tigers will hope to successfully defend their title.

Ahead of the SEC meet, Dunne shared a striking pre-meet photo with her teammate Kiya Johnson. Both were in their respective LSU leotards. She also dropped a two-word message:

"SEC's baby."

Dunne's Instagram story

Earlier this month, Dunne took to social media and posted an unfortunate message which included her missing the season for good.

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night,” she wrote on her Instagram story (via E! Online). “It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me!”

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne receives ultimate praise from four-time Super Bowl champion

Both Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have enjoyed celebrity status since their college days in Baton Rouge. For Dunne, it was maybe much more with her social media taking off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then to come out and perform in front of thousands of spectators in gymnastics, where a simple off-landing can result in a detrimental impact on the body, Dunne didn't know she wasn't just a normal college athlete. Until four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski made her realize that.

"He said, 'I don't know what I would've done if all these eyes were on me while I was in college. That would have been terrible,'" Dunne told ESPN.

Dunne has not only progressed in her gymnastics career but also in her off-field life. She exits college as the highest-paid female athlete in terms of NIL deals, according to On3. Moreover, her relationship with Paul Skenes has seen her capture a lot of limelight in MLB amid her constant appearances at PNC Park.

