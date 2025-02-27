Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne grooves to BossMan Dlow's hit in white bodycon dress

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, seemingly loves to post videos on her social media. Some of them are random, others are about her personal life and a few select ones are in line with her endorsement deals and promotional posts.

Dunne, who is in the middle of her fifth and final season with the LSU Tigers gymnastics team, loves several music genres including hip hop. She used one of the hits from BossMan Dlow in her latest post.

On Wednesday, Dunne chose to match the vibe with a viral dance video to BossMan Dlow’s trending hit, "Shake Dat A*s." In the clip, Dunne rocked a stunning white bodycon dress. Her signature blonde locks flew with the beat.

Trending

Here's the video:

"Shake Dat A*s (Twerk Song)" is a high-energy rap song by BossMan Dlow, released on Jan. 1, 2023, as part of his debut mixtape, "Too Slippery." The track gained significant popularity on TikTok, inspiring numerous dance challenges and amassing over 35 million streams on Spotify.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes continue to turn heads with their relationship

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes first met on the campus of LSU over two years ago. At the time, Skenes was playing college baseball for the Tigers and even led them to a College World Series triumph. He was subsequently picked first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft.

Last year in May, he made his major league debut at PNC Park against the Chicago Cubs. His family and girlfriend Dunne were in attendance. Throughout the season, the couple turned heads with their appearances at the MLB All-Star red carpet, MLB awards night and numerous times in Pittsburgh.

MLB: All-Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn

During the offseason, the couple attended several football games of the LSU Tigers as well and even made an appearance on ESPN's pregame show, "College GameDay," alongside the likes of Nick Saban and Pat McAfee.

Alabama vs. LSU - Source: Getty

Earlier this month, they attended the Super Bowl LIX game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome. Dunne shared photos from the Fanatics Super Bowl Party and the glimpses from game day.

With college gymnastics season in its closing stages and MLB regular season about to start in a month, the couple are expected to turn heads again this coming summer.

