Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, soaks up the sun in fried chicken swimsuit for newest brand collab

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 20, 2025 05:45 GMT
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, soaks up the sun in fried chicken swimsuit for newest brand collab

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is back at work and posting videos. Last week, she turned heads in Atlanta, hitting the MLB All-Star red carpet in a striking blue gown alongside her boyfriend, who was in a lilac suit.

The couple then went for a vacation to New York, hitting the beach and making some wholesome memories with their pet, Baby Roux. On Saturday, Dunne made a post in collaboration with one of her NIL brand deals.

Dunne, who has an NIL deal with fast food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, shared a video where she's inside a pool and craving for a dip. While soaking in the sun in her one-piece swimsuit emblazoned with Cane’s iconic logo, she said:

"I think it's time for a dip."

Dunne swum to the corner of the pool where a tray of fried chicken fingers, golden fries, Cane’s Sauce and a tall iced drink were placed. Enjoying the meal in the middle of the pool, she said:

"One love."
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers are among the many brands signed with Dunne. According to On3, she has an NIL valuation of $4.2 million. Before she had exhausted her eligibility in April from college gymnastics, she was the highest-paid female athlete in terms of NIL deals.

Paul Skenes' sweet gesture for Olivia Dunne at MLB All-Star red carpet

Paul Skenes made his second straight All-Star game this year, and once again, he had his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, whom he has been dating for over two years, with him at the red carpet.

Skenes showed his gentleman side by getting down to tie Dunne's sandal. The act stole the spotlight.

The two had arrived in Atlanta two days before the All-Star game through a private jet. They were at the Home Run Derby contest to cheer for Pirates teammate Oneil Cruz.

Olivia Dunne is buzzing of late, landing No. 5 on TIME’s “100 Creators: Titans” list earlier this month. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes has also been exceptional on the field, posting a 2.01 ERA this season. At the All-Star game, he pitched a scoreless inning, including retiring Aaron Judge on a groundball and earning two strikeouts.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Bhargav
