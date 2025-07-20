Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, soaks up the sun in fried chicken swimsuit for newest brand collab

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is back at work and posting videos. Last week, she turned heads in Atlanta, hitting the MLB All-Star red carpet in a striking blue gown alongside her boyfriend, who was in a lilac suit.The couple then went for a vacation to New York, hitting the beach and making some wholesome memories with their pet, Baby Roux. On Saturday, Dunne made a post in collaboration with one of her NIL brand deals.Dunne, who has an NIL deal with fast food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, shared a video where she's inside a pool and craving for a dip. While soaking in the sun in her one-piece swimsuit emblazoned with Cane’s iconic logo, she said:&quot;I think it's time for a dip.&quot;Dunne swum to the corner of the pool where a tray of fried chicken fingers, golden fries, Cane’s Sauce and a tall iced drink were placed. Enjoying the meal in the middle of the pool, she said:&quot;One love.&quot;View on TikTokRaising Cane's Chicken Fingers are among the many brands signed with Dunne. According to On3, she has an NIL valuation of $4.2 million. Before she had exhausted her eligibility in April from college gymnastics, she was the highest-paid female athlete in terms of NIL deals.Paul Skenes' sweet gesture for Olivia Dunne at MLB All-Star red carpetPaul Skenes made his second straight All-Star game this year, and once again, he had his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, whom he has been dating for over two years, with him at the red carpet.Skenes showed his gentleman side by getting down to tie Dunne's sandal. The act stole the spotlight.The two had arrived in Atlanta two days before the All-Star game through a private jet. They were at the Home Run Derby contest to cheer for Pirates teammate Oneil Cruz.Olivia Dunne is buzzing of late, landing No. 5 on TIME’s “100 Creators: Titans” list earlier this month. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes has also been exceptional on the field, posting a 2.01 ERA this season. At the All-Star game, he pitched a scoreless inning, including retiring Aaron Judge on a groundball and earning two strikeouts.