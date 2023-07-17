The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the National League playoff chase just over a month after being seven games below .500.

Philadelphia has won 26 of its past 36 games to boost itself to a season-best nine games over .500 at 51-42 heading into a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers starting Tuesday.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The Phillies were a season worst 7 games under .500 on June 2. They’ve since won 26 of 36 to move to a season high 9 games over .500 at 51-42. Only the Braves have a better record in the majors over that span. Their playoff odds coming into today are up to 69.4% per FanGraphs.

The Philadelphia Phillies opened the second half of their season by taking three of four games from the visiting San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park over the weekend and are now just one game behing the Miami Marlins for second place in the National League East division.

Philadelphia has won seven of its past 10 games. While the Phillies have the second-best MLB record since June 2, the team that has the best record in the league over that span is the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia still trails the division leaders by 10 games.

Sharp @ASharp34 @Jared_Carrabis The Phils are 117-88 since 06/01/22 (29 games over .500) the day Rob Thompson took over as manager.. think people are finally realizing that last year was not a fluke and this team is actually one of the best teams in the MLB, such an exciting time to be a fan.

While a run at the division title still appears to be a bridge too far for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team is just one-half game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the wild-card chase.

Philadelphia rode the sixth and final playoff spot to a World Series appearance last season before losing to the Houston Astros in the MLB championship showdown.

JRD @WallacesOwner @Jared_Carrabis This Phillies roster is better than last year’s. Deeper lineup with the emergence of Stott/Bohm/Marsh, way deeper bullpen with Kimbrel/Soto, and the additions of Tijuan Walker to Wheeler/Nola/Ranger was huge, instead of bringing back Syndergard.

The NL wild-card chase has the San Francisco Giants in the lead at 52-41, with the Marlins in the No. 2 slot at 53-42 and the Diamondbacks in third at 52-42.

If the Phillies remain in good form, Philadelphia could find itself leading the wild-card derby.

PopPopJohnny34 @DrChHe04 @Jared_Carrabis Yep,but gotta keep their foot on the gas......forget about adding a hitter. This team is capable of putting up 6+ runs every game. Look for a reliable starter.

One of the Phillies top rivals, the New York Mets, are now far behind Philadelphia in the NL East standings. The Mets, in the midst of one of the most disappointing campaigns in the league this season, are just 43-50, eight games behind the Phillies.

James @AcunaMatata91 @Jared_Carrabis This 70% chance to make the playoffs while currently not in a playoff spot. I wish we could have a money line in Vegas based on that 70%

Bryce Harper to play first base for Philadelphia Phillies this week

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting an RBI single against the San Diego Padres.

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper will take the field as the team's first baseman this week, according to MLB.com. Harper, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, has been limited to designated hitter duties this season. An outfielder by trade, Harper is hitting .300 with four home runs and 26 RBIs this season.

