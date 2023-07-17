The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the National League playoff chase just over a month after being seven games below .500.
Philadelphia has won 26 of its past 36 games to boost itself to a season-best nine games over .500 at 51-42 heading into a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers starting Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Phillies opened the second half of their season by taking three of four games from the visiting San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park over the weekend and are now just one game behing the Miami Marlins for second place in the National League East division.
Philadelphia has won seven of its past 10 games. While the Phillies have the second-best MLB record since June 2, the team that has the best record in the league over that span is the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia still trails the division leaders by 10 games.
While a run at the division title still appears to be a bridge too far for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team is just one-half game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the wild-card chase.
Philadelphia rode the sixth and final playoff spot to a World Series appearance last season before losing to the Houston Astros in the MLB championship showdown.
The NL wild-card chase has the San Francisco Giants in the lead at 52-41, with the Marlins in the No. 2 slot at 53-42 and the Diamondbacks in third at 52-42.
If the Phillies remain in good form, Philadelphia could find itself leading the wild-card derby.
One of the Phillies top rivals, the New York Mets, are now far behind Philadelphia in the NL East standings. The Mets, in the midst of one of the most disappointing campaigns in the league this season, are just 43-50, eight games behind the Phillies.
Bryce Harper to play first base for Philadelphia Phillies this week
Phillies superstar Bryce Harper will take the field as the team's first baseman this week, according to MLB.com. Harper, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, has been limited to designated hitter duties this season. An outfielder by trade, Harper is hitting .300 with four home runs and 26 RBIs this season.
