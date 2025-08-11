Phillies legend Shane Victorino makes 4-word claim about Dana White after UFC inks $7.7B blockbuster deal

On Monday, Philadelphia Phillies legend Shane Victorino was spotted commending UFC CEO Dana White's work after he successfully secured a blockbuster new deal for his organization.Per Forbes, Paramount+ acquired exclusive streaming rights for the UFC for the next seven years, paying $7.7 billion to do so. Shortly after the deal was struck, White shared details on Instagram:&quot;This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes. This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new contract is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the news, Shane Victorino left a four-word comment congratulating Dana White.&quot;Always setting the standard 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽&quot; Shane Victorino commentedScreenshot of Shane Victorino's comment on Dana White's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@danawhite)Shane Victorino played a key role in helping the Phillies break their 28-year World Series droughtHaving made his Philadelphia Phillies debut in September of 2005, Shane Victorino enjoyed eight seasons at Citizens Bank Park, earning two All-Star selections and three Gold Glove awards.His most important contributions, however, came during the 2008 season, as he played a key role in helping the Phillies break their 28-year-long World Series drought and get their hands on baseball's biggest prize for the first time since 1980.Shane Victorino celebrates a win against the St Louis Cardinals - Source: GettyAs they say, legends are made in the postseason, and Shane Victorino definitely did enough to solidify his place in fans' memories for years to come. He hit the Phillies' first-ever postseason grand slam in game two of the NLDS, against Hall of Famer CC Sabathia and the Milwaukee Brewers.He continued to be clutch in the NLCS, coming up with several important hits and defensive contributions. Registering two RBIs in game two and blasting a two-run home run in game four, Victorino helped the Phillies eliminate the Dodgers and make it to the Fall Classic.There, Shane Victorino and co. beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to win the World Series. Victorino would go on to win the title once again in 2013, during his time with the Boston Red Sox.