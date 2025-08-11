  • home icon
Phillies legend Shane Victorino makes 4-word claim about Dana White after UFC inks $7.7B blockbuster deal

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 11, 2025 13:55 GMT
Shane Victorino (L), Dana White (R) (Images from - Getty)
Shane Victorino (L), Dana White (R) (Images from - Getty)

On Monday, Philadelphia Phillies legend Shane Victorino was spotted commending UFC CEO Dana White's work after he successfully secured a blockbuster new deal for his organization.

Per Forbes, Paramount+ acquired exclusive streaming rights for the UFC for the next seven years, paying $7.7 billion to do so. Shortly after the deal was struck, White shared details on Instagram:

"This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes. This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new contract is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport."
Reacting to the news, Shane Victorino left a four-word comment congratulating Dana White.

"Always setting the standard 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽" Shane Victorino commented
Screenshot of Shane Victorino's comment on Dana White's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@danawhite)
Screenshot of Shane Victorino's comment on Dana White's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@danawhite)

Shane Victorino played a key role in helping the Phillies break their 28-year World Series drought

Having made his Philadelphia Phillies debut in September of 2005, Shane Victorino enjoyed eight seasons at Citizens Bank Park, earning two All-Star selections and three Gold Glove awards.

His most important contributions, however, came during the 2008 season, as he played a key role in helping the Phillies break their 28-year-long World Series drought and get their hands on baseball's biggest prize for the first time since 1980.

Shane Victorino celebrates a win against the St Louis Cardinals - Source: Getty
Shane Victorino celebrates a win against the St Louis Cardinals - Source: Getty

As they say, legends are made in the postseason, and Shane Victorino definitely did enough to solidify his place in fans' memories for years to come. He hit the Phillies' first-ever postseason grand slam in game two of the NLDS, against Hall of Famer CC Sabathia and the Milwaukee Brewers.

He continued to be clutch in the NLCS, coming up with several important hits and defensive contributions. Registering two RBIs in game two and blasting a two-run home run in game four, Victorino helped the Phillies eliminate the Dodgers and make it to the Fall Classic.

There, Shane Victorino and co. beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to win the World Series. Victorino would go on to win the title once again in 2013, during his time with the Boston Red Sox.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

