PHOTO: Olivia Dunne pairs black shorts with Pirates gear to cheer on boyfriend Paul Skenes' strikeout spree against Dodgers

LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne was in attendance at PNC Park to cheer her boyfriend Paul Skenes, who was slated to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. A day ago, Dunne updated her fans that she would be in Pittsburgh to cheer for the Pirates.

For the game, Dunne picked an all-black ensemble to complement the black Pittsburgh Pirates cap for the day. She shared her outfit with fans on social media, tagging the Pittsburgh location.

During the game as well, Dunne posted snippets of Skenes striking out Dodgers hitters from the suits at PNC Park.

It's not the first time Olivia Dunne has attended her boyfriend's game. She also attended his debut start against the Chicago Cubs earlier in May. Moreover, when not closer to Pittsburgh or wherever Skenes is pitching, she makes sure to watch his game on her phone.

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, had an interesting duel with Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers were arguably one of Paul Skenes' most formidable challenges, given the star-studded lineup they possess on the top. The trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman is no joke, but Skenes certainly made them work on Wednesday as the Pirates beat the Dodgers 10-6.

Skenes' quality was on full display in the first innings when he overcame Ohtani challenge by striking him out on three straight 100+ mph heaters. He cleaned up the Dodgers 1-2-3 in the first inning.

However, when Ohtani was up against Skenes again in the top of third, he didn't let the intimidating hitter get the better of him, smoking it high in the sky to left field for a two-run home run.

In their last encounter in the fifth, Skenes got the better of Ohtani, striking him out for the second time in the game. Overall, Skenes pitched 5.0 innings in the win, allowing three earned runs, and, as usual, he had high strikeout numbers, fanning eight hitters.

Paul Skenes has improved his season numbers to a 3.00 ERA and now has 38 strikeouts across 27.0 innings.

