PHOTO: Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne dazzles in white bikini shoot by Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated

Paul Skenes is set to make his debut for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is trending online with Sports Illustrated.

SI Swimsuit shared a collage of photographs shot by Ben Watts on Instagram, with the lead image being Dunne in a white bikini. They captioned the post:

"F R I D AY E N E R G Y"

Dunne, in her senior year at LSU and with the LSU Tigers gymnastics team SEC Champions, will hope for further success when the NCAA postseason begins on Apr. 4.

Meanwhile, Skenes is hoping to shine in Triple-A and earn a call-up to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates have started the 2024 season well, going 2-0 after two victories against the Miami Marlins.

Paul Skenes set for important campaign with the Indianapolis Indians

Paul Skenes is the top-rated pitching prospect in the MLB, and barring any unexpected setbacks, will be an integral part of the Pittsburgh Pirates' future. The team felt that he wasn't quite ready for the MLB yet and wanted to develop him in the minors.

Pirates manager Ben Cherrington informed Skenes that he would be reassigned to the minors weeks before spring training ended and explained the reasons to the media:

“It’s just a matter of where he is in his career and not having had the opportunity yet to experience everything that comes along with being a professional pitcher.

"We just feel like it’s more realistic and better for us to start that process in the minor leagues. Once that became clear, it was just better to share that with him now so he can get prepared for that and we can get prepared for that. ... Once you have the decision, share the decision.”

Paul Skenes is expected to start for the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, and a lot of attention will be paid to his progress this season. Skenes looked promising in spring training with the Pirates, recording three strikeouts, a 1.00 WHIP and a 3.00 ERA in three innings pitched.

