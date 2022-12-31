Predicting Top 5 MLB players who could have a breakout season in 2023

The MLB offseason has seen dozens of players changing teams, the result of which may open up opportunities for players to enjoy breakout seasons. Some of the players that will be mentioned in this article will have either joined a new team or will benefit from a notable departure.

To enjoy a true breakout season, a player must drastically improve upon their previous year or career to this point. Last season, we saw Sandy Alcantara perform this feat, jumping from a solid starter to one of the best in the league, winning the National League Cy Young Award.

"Sandy Alcántara’s hometown threw him a parade when he arrived for the first time since winning the Cy Young Award" - Talkin' Baseball

Heading into the 2023 season, Daulton Varsho, Andrew Vaughn, Triston McKenzie, Gunnar Henderson and Reid Detmers may have the best opportunity to accomplish this feat.

1. Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays, may be the most likely to enjoy a breakout season

While Varsho made his presence known last season, the 26-year-old is poised to take another step forward following his trade to the Toronto Blue Jays. After being dealt by the Arizona Diamondbacks for Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Varsho finds himself in the middle of a star-studded lineup in Toronto.

"daulton varsho is pretty good" - @tprbaseball

He should see a jump in his statistical numbers being surrounded by a much stronger offense. Varsho will now find himself hitting behind the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, which will immediately boost his productivity.

Removing the defensive shift should also benefit Varsho, as he ranked the highest in pull percentage among qualified batters.

2. Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox

At 24 years old, Andrew Vaughn has already proven his abilities at the MLB level, however, he may be able to vault himself into borderline All-Star territory. Last year, Vaughn led the Chicago White Sox with 17 home runs and 76 RBIs and may be ready to break out for even more this coming season.

The reason this may happen is the fact that former club superstar Jose Abreu is now with the Houston Astros. The move will allow Vaughn to return to his natural first baseman position, which may increase his day-to-day comfortability. Look out for Andrew Vaughn next season.

3. Triston McKenzie, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie may be the starter most likely to enjoy a breakout All-Star season. Last season with Cleveland, McKenzie pitched to a 11-11 record with a 2.96 ERA and 190 strikeouts.

While those numbers are already impressive, the 25-year-old may see his progression continue in 2023. If he can continue to build upon his successful 2022 season, McKenzie may find himself with his first selection to the All-Star team if he enjoys a true breakout season.

"Me when Triston McKenzie wins the 2023 AL Cy Young Award:" - @tangible_uno

4. Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers enjoyed a productive rookie season for the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.77 ERA with 122 strikeouts in 129 innings. On May 10, Detmers threw a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays, showcasing all the tools for a potential All-Star.

While he struggled midway through the season, finding himself demoted to the Minors, however in 11 starts after being recalled, he posted a 3.36 ERA. If the Angels are to have any success in 2023, Reid Detmers' breakout season may play a major role in it.

5. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

2023 might be the season for Gunnar Henderson. One of the top prospects in all of MLB is projected to play an everyday role for the Baltimore Orioles this coming season. While he only played 34 games last season, he was productive for Baltimore, batting .259 with four home runs and 18 RBIs with a .788 OPS.

"The SOUND this homer made off the bat. Wow. Gunnar. Henderson." - Connor Newcomb

Baltimore as a whole may be set for a breakout with the likes of Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle continuing to improve at the MLB level. Henderson may be poised to become one of the best third basemen in the game, with 2023 being the launching pad.

