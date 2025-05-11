Red Sox World Series winner makes feelings known on Rafael Devers after latest controversy

Just like the drama that unfolded when Rafael Devers was asked to play as a DH in order to make room for the incoming third baseman Alex Bregman, the Dominican is once again in the spotlight for more position-related controversy.

According to sources, Devers has reportedly refused when asked to fill in for injured first baseman Triston Casas, even going on to publicly call out the Red Sox GM when talking to the press about the matter.

Speaking about the whole situation, World Series-winning third baseman Will Middlebrooks explained an aspect that a lot may not have considered.

"There's levles to this. I think as fans, we love when players are honest," Will Middlebrooks said. "We crave them to be transparent. But, we criticize them pretty heavily when they say these type of things, when it's not necessarily what we want to hear."

"There's two sides of it, there's a human aspect, [and] there's the ego, the pride [of the player]. To be honest, no MLB player wants to be emarrassed in live games, trying to learn a new position."

That said, however, Middlebrooks went on to add how understanding the 'human' aspect of the situation still doesn't make him sympathize with Devers.

"I explained the human side of it, but I don't feel bad for him," Middlebrooks added. "This is part of being a professional. In all sports, the players that make the most money tend to get 'babied' the most, which makes no sense."

MLB insider claims Rafael Devers should have been told about his potential position changes in advance

Appearing on an episode of 'MLB Now' on Friday, insider Joel Sherman discussed how the Red Sox executives and coaching staff could perhaps have done a better job of communicating their expectations to Rafael Devers before he turned up for spring training.

"I think the biggest blame here is with the adults in the room (Red Sox executives)," Joel Sherman said. "The Red Sox were clearly going to acquire a third baseman this offseason. This should have been worked out in every way with him (Devers) before he ever steps foot in Fort Myers for Spring Training."

With the Red Sox aiming to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2021, fans will be hoping the ongoing disagreements between Rafael Devers and the Red Sox executives do not sour the mood in the locker room.

