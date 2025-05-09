'Emotional' Rafael Devers was wronged by Red Sox officials about 1B move, claims MLB analyst

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers - batting .255 with six home runs and 25 RBIs - is having a strong season. However, off the field, he faces drama over clashes with Red Sox officials regarding a potential position change.
Having reluctantly settled into his role as a DH to vacate third base for the incoming Gold Glover, Alex Bregman, Devers has been reportedly asked to deputize at first base, with regular first baseman Triston Casas facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Rafael Devers was quite perplexed at the proposition, outright refusing the change. Weighing in on the matter, insider Joel Sherman claimed the Red Sox officials dropped the ball, and all these discussions should have happened well in advance to avoid the situation that is now transpiring.
"I think he rethought his position on DH, which he originally didn't want to do. I think he ultimately will probably rethink his position on this (moving to first base), but he's emotional right now," Joel Sherman said, via 'MLB Now' on Friday. "No player ever wants to embarrass himself. I think the biggest blame here is with the adults in the room (Red Sox executives)."
"The Red Sox were clearly going to acquire a third baseman this offseason. This should have been worked out in every way with him (Devers) before he ever steps foot in Fort Myers for Spring Training," Sherman added.
Former big leaguer says Rafael Devers risks 'losing the clubhouse' if ongoing spat drags on
Former big leaguer Ron Darling also made his points about the Rafael Devers — Boston Red Sox situation, claiming Devers may lose face in the clubhouse if no resolution is found quickly.
"I think this was honesty [from Rafael Devers]. This is a player that has felt disrespected since spring training, or even before that. At some point, you lose the clubhouse as a player, if you don't agree to make the team better," Ron Darling said.
Further, Darling went on to say how such moves happen pretty often, and even the best of the best need to put the team first sometimes, just like Aaron Judge did in the recent past.
"This [kind of change] happens all the time, including the greatest right-handed bat that we have right now (Aaron Judge, who moved to center field to allow Soto to play right field)." Darling added
With the Red Sox aiming to make the playoffs this season, fans will hope the ongoing disagreement does not negatively impact results.