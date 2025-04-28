Roman Anthony’s Triple-A surge has fans wondering what more he needs to do for shot on Boston Red Sox

The latest exciting talent produced by the Boston Red Sox's farm system is 20-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony, a left-handed hitter. The youngster has enjoyed a stellar season, batting .313 with five home runs and 14 RBIs.
MLB insider Eli Ben-Porat posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the quality Anthony has been showing, and how his approach to hitting may lead to plenty of success in the big leagues.
"Roman Anthony's data are fascinating. Weirdly low chase contact, insanely good air contact," Ben-Porat posted.
Plenty of fans wondered why Anthony has not yet been handed a chance to step up to the big leagues, voicing their concerns in the comments.
"The Red Sox are going to make sure that Roman Anthony doesn't win ROY so that he doesn't gain a full year of service time this year," a fan speculated.
"Roman Anthony is staying hot...Yet Red Sox don't want to entertain that move yet while offense struggles. How long do you wait until you need to make that change?" another commented.
"He’s clearly too good for AAA," another fan wrote.
"Honestly why isn't he up yet? There's no logical explanation for it," another fan posted.
"Get him to Fenway now," another fan shared.
"Please for the love of God CALL HIM UP!!! @RedSox" another fan replied.
Red Sox fans hopeful that Roman Anthony can follow in the footsteps of Kristian Campbell
Just like Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell was another promising Red Sox prospect who impressed in the minor leagues during the 2024 season. Bringing his good groove into spring training, Campbell was able to leave a lasting impression on Alex Cora and the coaching staff, which led to him making the opening day roster, much to his surprise.
Ever since being handed his opportunity in the big leagues, Campbell has never looked back. Entering Monday night, he holds his own in the Red Sox's star-studded batting order, batting .305 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.
All of Campbell's hard work has appeared to pay off for him and his family, as the 22-year-old second baseman agreed to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension earlier in April.
With Roman Anthony also showing similarly prodigious talent in his time in the minor leagues, Boston fans will certainly be hoping that its farm system can supply the team with what proves to be yet another raw diamond.