Ronald Acuna Jr.'s teammate fires back at Lawrence Butler's fat-shaming remarks

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s teammate, Michael Harris II, had a decent 2024 season for the Atlanta Braves, finishing with a .264 batting average, 16 home runs and 48 RBIs. Along with his handy offensive contributions, Harris II also showcased exceptional defensive skills, often making athletic, run-saving plays at center field.

Ad

Naturally, staying in top physical condition throughout the season is vital for Harris to replicate his performance in 2024. However, according to Lawrence Butler of the Athletics, Harris has apparently enjoyed the offseason a little bit too much, leading to the Braves star 'getting fat' over the winter months.

Of course, Butler's statement appeared to be a joke directed at Harris, rather than a more serious accusation. Responding to Butler via a post on X, Harris responded in a similar, jovial manner.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"😂😂 Aye dont let him talk this crazy.. yall should hear how many times he ask for a water break during workouts and he know he cant out run me. And he cant catch routine flyballs in the gap 😂 idek like donuts enough" Michael Harris II posted

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II look to hit the ground running in the 2025 season

After a stellar 2023 campaign that earned him an NL MVP award, Ronald Acuna Jr. entered the 2024 season with many expecting him to continue dominating.

However, before he could even properly get going again, Acuna suffered a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2024 season. Without their most influential player, the Braves struggled and missed out on the NL East title for the first time since 2017.

Ad

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four - Source: Getty

Set to make his much-anticipated return to the field sometime in the 2025 season, Ronald Acuna Jr. will definitely be looking to make up for lost time.

Ad

As for Michael Harris II, who filled in admirably during Acuna's absence, the 2025 season presents an opportunity to continue on the upward trajectory the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year has been on off late.

The Atlanta Braves begin the new season against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Having been knocked out by the Friars in the 2024 postseason, Braves fans will be hoping their team can now get some sweet revenge, and get the new campaign off to a great start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback