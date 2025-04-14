Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shares pure joy in adorable beach moments with her sons

Having enjoyed an incredible 2023 season where he took home the NL MVP award for his exceptional performances, Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. endured an extremely frustrating campaign in 2024, as a knee injury prematurely ended his year.

Through all the highs and lows, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde, has been right by his side. Per sources, the pair have been together since 2019, having first met each other through mutual friends.

On Sunday, Maria Laborde took to Instagram to share a series of images and videos to her story, enjoying a joyful day on the beach with her two sons, Ronald Daniel and Jamal.

Screenshots of Maria Laborde's Instagram Stories (Image from - Instagram.com/@marialaborde IG Stories)

After dating for about four years, Ronald and Maria tied the knot in 2023 in a private ceremony that took place in Los Angeles, California. They welcomed their firstborn, Ronald Daniel, in Sep. of 2020. Their second child, Jamal, arrived two years later.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his wife, Maria Laborde, enjoyed touring Europe over the offseason

Having gone through a mentally taxing year, Ronald Acuna Jr. opted to take his mind off baseball for a while when the season came to an end. Alongside his wife, Maria Laborde, the Venezuelan took a trip to a number of famous European cities.

As the couple went on their travels, Maria Laborde made sure to take plenty of photos, many of which later made it to her Instagram profile. Looking at Laborde's feed, it appears the couple first went to the French capital, Paris, before stopping in Florence and Rome in Italy.

With the new baseball season now underway, focus will shift back to matters on the field. Though no concrete return date has been finalized yet, Ronald Acuna Jr. is set to make his much-anticipated return to the diamond at some point in 2025.

As the Braves look to reclaim the NL East title and go deep into the playoffs, fans will hope the slugger can hit the ground running when he is finally cleared to play again.

