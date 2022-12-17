Scott Boras' net worth: How wealthy is the celebrity agent to Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodon and Xander Bogaerts?

American sports agent Scott Boras has a $450 million fortune. As the creator of the incredibly successful sports agency, The Boras Corporation, Boras acquired his wealth.

For good reason, he is frequently referred to as "the most powerful sports agent in the world." Compared to the athletes he represents, he has achieved a degree of financial success that is significantly higher. He works with around 175 well-known baseball players, who make up the majority of his clientele.

He is rendered as a money machine, and some of his notable clients from both the past and the present include Gerrit Cole, Carlos Correa, Carlos Rodon, Xander Bogaerts, Anthony Rendon, and Alex Rodriguez. As of right now, Scott has negotiated contracts for his customers worth more than $2.5 billion, earning his agency about $100 million in commissions annually.

As a sports agent, Boras has over 30 years of experience.

Scott Boras' net worth is a reflection of his hard work

Boras began his career in the Chicago law firm Rooks' pharmaceutical defense division, where he later worked as an agent for Mike Fischlin.

Scott Boras turned down the $7.5 million offer in 1983 and instead chose to become a baseball agent. In order to represent the athlete and give them adequate time, he also quit his position at the firm. Boras currently serves as the company's president and its owner. He also had the company name published in Forbes magazine in 2014.

After 30 years as a sports agent, he had the chance to represent more than 100 players on various major league teams. He broke the record for managing some of the biggest trades during that time.

Scott Boras's MLB bonuses

In the 1980s, Boras frequently secured record-breaking signing bonuses for the athletes he represented. In 1990, Todd Van Poppel was a high school pitcher, and he negotiated his $1.2 million contract.

In 1991, he was successful in getting Brien Taylor, another excellent high school athlete, a $1.5 million signing bonus. In 1992, Greg Maddux's $28 million deal was proposed by the Atlanta Braves, and Boras approved. Several records were set by the agreement.

Throughout the ensuing years, the agent kept beating his previous benchmarks. His $252 million contract for Alex Rodriguez is among his most well-known achievements. In 2019, he negotiated Bryce Harper's $330 million deal. The following year, he helped Gerrit Cole sign a $324 million contract.

