"Send out Ryne Stanek to hit Shohei Ohtani" - Mets fans lash out after Francisco Lindor’s broken toe following Mookie Betts incident

As the New York Mets took on the LA Dodgers in the third of the four-game series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, Francisco Lindor suffered a foot injury. It happened as he was hit by a pitch by Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin in the first inning.

Upon further examination, it was revealed after the day's play ended, that the Puerto Rican suffered a fracture in his pinky toe. It led to him being left him out of the lineup for the series finale on Thursday.

News about Lindor's injury was posted to X by Mets insider Mike Puma.

"Francisco Lindor has a broken pinkie right toe. Says he is day by day." Puma tweeted.

Several Mets fans voiced their displeasure at Gonsolin's HBP incident, which has resulted in the team NL East team losing one of its most important players.

"Nah send out Stanek to hit Ohtani. I can deal with him being suspended for one or two games," a fan commented.

"We need to hit Ohtani in the head," another fan tweeted.

"I will never forgive you, Tony Gonsolin," one fan wrote.

"Tony gonsolin count your days buddy," a fan said.

"Tony Gonsolin you will pay for your crimes," another fan wrote.

Incidentally, the Dodgers are also dealing with a similar injury to one of their superstars. Mookie Betts has not played in the series against the Mets due to a "slight fracture" to his toe. He sustained it during the game against the Cleveland Guardians on May 28.

Fans hoping Francisco Lindor's injury does not keep him out of action for too long

With a .279 batting average, 14 home runs and 36 RBIs, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor has been one of the Mets' most productive offensive players this season. Along with his blistering pace when running the bases and defensive ability at shortstop, many consider him the Mets' most influential player.

Francisco Lindor in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

Although this latest injury is concerning news for New York fans, nothing suggests this will be a long-term setback. Lindor stayed in and played the entirety of the game on Wednesday, which is an encouraging sign.

As the Mets aim to hold their advantage atop the NL East, their fans hope to see Lindor back in the lineup soon.

