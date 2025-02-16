  • home icon
  • Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts & others expose Dodgers teammates they would never call in a crisis

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts & others expose Dodgers teammates they would never call in a crisis

By Bobo P. Goswami
Modified Feb 16, 2025 11:30 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts & others expose Dodgers teammates they would never call in a crisis (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have three of the best clutch performers in the MLB in Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts. The superstar trio have all collected MVP honors in their respective careers, thereby proving that they can remain calm and help out their team under intense pressure time and again.

On Valentine's Day, the Los Angeles Dodgers posted a hilarious video clip on social media asking the players which teammate they would not like to be their contact for an emergency. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts, along with a host of their comrades, offered their opinions on camera, making it an incredibly fun and interesting watch.

"Yoshinobu," was the curt answer from Ohtani.

The response seems to be a retaliation blow from the three-time MVP to his compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto, as the latter had named him in his response.

"Shohei," Yamamoto had replied. "Because he seems unlikely to respond if it's truly a critical situation."

Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman said he'd not bother calling backup catcher Austin Barnes, as he reckons Clayton Kershaw, the most veteran player on the Dodgers roster, would have also named him.

"I'm just going to go with Austin Barnes," he answered. "Just because I know Kershaw will probably say him."

On the other hand, Mookie Betts picked Clayton Kershaw instead for his answer. Betts also gave a solid reason for choosing the three-time Cy Young winner.

"I'm going to go with Kershaw because he's got all the kids and everything, so he ain't going to be able to save me," Betts answered.
Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, have four children: Cali Ann, Charley, Cooper, and Chance.

More Dodgers stars reveal who they'd not trust to respond during an emergency

Backup catcher Austin Barnes has spent his entire 10-year career with the Dodgers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Meanwhile, several other Los Angeles Dodgers stars also participated in the fun survey as the players gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, for spring training. The players revealed who they would trust the least to respond strongly to an emergency.

Catcher Austin Barnes seemed to be the most common answer in the clip.

"Austin Barnes," replied starting pitcher Dustin May.
"I'm going Barnes. I don't think Barnes would call or answer if I called him," said James Outman.

At the same time, Austin Barnes picked the outfielder for his response.

"I'll go with James Outman. He's young," Barnes said.

Centerfielder Andy Pages apparently cannot be trusted in a high-pressure situation off the field as well; at least that's what his teammates seem to think of him.

"Andy Pages. He's probably too busy playing video games," said infielder Kike Hernandez.
"Pages," agreed right-handed slugger Teoscar Hernandez. "I don't think he's going to answer the phone."

Relief pitchers Alex Vesia and Brusdar Graterol also came up with interesting answers.

"Michael Kopech. 100%," Vesida said. "He's not a FaceTime guy. He's not a texting guy. He's an in-person guy."
"Miguel Rojas," answered Graterol. "Because Miguel Rojas drinks his whisky calmy, and I don't think he'll make it."

The Dodgers are reputed to have a powerful team chemistry in their clubhouse and this funny video was definitely an evidence of it.

Edited by Bobo P. Goswami
