Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is no fan of the Houston Astros. He took the time to take a shot at the ballclub after an impressive performance on Sunday to kick off the NFL season.

The Buccaneers traveled to Minnesota and beat the Vikings 20-17. Mayfield had 173 yards through the air and two touchdowns. He credits the victory to figuring out the Vikings' defensive signals.

"I'm a Texas Rangers fan, not a Houston Astros fan," said Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield wanted to clarify that he was not a cheater, so he took a shot at the Astros, saying he was a Texas Rangers fan. Mayfield was referencing Houston's 2017 cheating scandal.

It is unknown how exactly Mayfield figured out Minnesota's signals, but his teammates mentioned he had it figured out by halftime. RB Rachaad White said that he told teammates about every coverage during the break at halftime.

Mayfield's being somewhat of a journeyman QB could have something to do with how he was able to pick up on Minnesota's signals. After debuting with the Cleveland Browns in 2018, he has played for four NFL teams.

He split the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Last offseason, he signed a one-year, four-million-dollar contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has a tough job in Tampa Bay, taking over for Tom Brady.

The Houston Astros have done something Baker Mayfield has yet to do

Taking shots at the Houston Astros is all fun in games. However, they have done something Baker Mayfield has yet to do in his NFL career: win a championship.

Houston won the World Series in 2017 and 2022. Given how they have been playing this season, they can win back-to-back World Series, something not many teams have done.

Only 14 teams have done this in the history of MLB. The New York Yankees are the most recent team to do it when they won three consecutive World Series titles from 1998-2000.

Houston currently holds on to the top spot in the American League West with a record of 82-64. The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are right on their heels, as they sit 1 and 1.5 games back respectively.

The Astros must hold on to the lead in their division. This will give them the easiest path in the postseason. If they have to make it through the Wild Card, they may face a tough opponent early.