"That is... awful" "Going way overboard" - Phillies fans repelled as team's probable City Connect jerseys are leaked online

The Philadelphia Phillies have a proud fanbase and are eagerly hoping to make a push at winning it all in 2024. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are the consensus favorites for the World Series, Philadelphia has a shot if they play to their potential and get a little luck along the way.

With Spring Training fast approaching, the focus should be on the team, however, a post on X suggested a jersey on eBay is a potential City Connect uniform:

"This Phillies jersey found on eBay could potentially be a leaked City Connect uniform"

This didn't sit well with fans, who didn't hold back with their thoughts:

"That is... awful"

"As much as I dislike Philly, this is going way overboard. The team deserves better."

More reactions followed, with the word awful becoming something of a theme:

While the overriding reception was negative, some liked the jersey, but they were very much in the minority.

Philadelphia Phillies hoping to go about their business with spotlight on the Dodgers

Watching the Los Angeles Dodgers flex an unparalleled financial muscle to add Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez to a talented roster can't have been easy. However, the franchise could benefit from having less pressure on the team in 2024.

Philadelphia may not be among the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in terms of favorites for the World Series, but they are in the next tier of contenders. This means that while every Dodgers win, loss and mistake will be heavily scrutinized, Philadelphia may be able to go about its business quietly this season.

The franchise had a good 2023 season, finishing 90-72 and second in the NL East. After beating the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card and the Braves in the Divisional, the Phillies succumbed in seven games to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With this in mind, Philadelphia could be primed to make a lot of noise in the 2024 season. With a talented roster and the spotlight on the Dodgers, it will be interesting to see how the Phillies get on in the upcoming campaign.

