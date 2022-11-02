In an improbable turn of events, the Philadelphia Phillies are now the favorites to win the 2022 World Series. It didn't seem possible when they were in third place in the NL East back in July.

The Phillies narrowly secured a Wild Card spot over the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants with a 87-75 record. They defeated the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on a tough path to the World Series. They are just two wins away from winning the World Series after last night's 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros.

Corey Seidman @CSeidmanNBCS The Phillies are now favored to win the World Series. Seeing lines between -155 and -170, essentially the number at which the Astros opened the series.

"The Phillies are now favored to win the World Series. Seeing lines between -155 and -170, essentially the number at which the Astros opened the series." - Corey Seidman

The club was dealt a massive blow when star slugger Bryce Harper sustained a long-term injury earlier in the season. Harper was hit with a fastball on his left thumb by Padres starter Blake Snell on June 25.

He was diagnosed with a fractured thumb and ruled out indefinitely. The 30-year old underwent surgery on the thumb in early July. He returned to the lineup on August 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Philadelphia Phillies were 39-37 entering July with slim playoff hopes. The New York Mets were on a hot streak. The defending champion Atlanta Braves were stacked with talent.

The Philadelphia Phillies are two wins away from winning their first World Series since 2008

Philadelphia players congratulate each other after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 at Citizens Bank Park

With Harper out of the lineup, the club needed more production from their other big-name hitters. Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, and Alec Bohm picked up the pace in Harper's absence. The four players combined for 111 home runs and 329 RBIs during the regular season.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



The Phillies 17 HR’s in their first 6 home playoff games is also a baseball record for single postseason



The Phillies 17 HR's in their first 6 home playoff games is also a baseball record for single postseason

The Phillies have tied a World Series record with 5 home runs in game

"The Phillies have tied a World Series record with 5 home runs in game. The Phillies 17 HR’s in their first 6 home playoff games is also a baseball record for single postseason" - John Clark

The offense has carried the team during their World Series run. They have not lost a game at home this postseason. They lead all the teams in the postseason with 22 home runs and 71 RBIs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets were considered the early favorites for the National League pennant at the start of the season. The Astros were listed as high as -200 betting favorites to win the World Series prior to Game 1 last Friday.

Philadelphia could clinch the series at home if they win their next two games. If not, they will have to travel back to Houston to play in a hostile atmosphere at Minute Maid Park.

Aaron Nola and Cristian Javier will take the mound tonight for Game 4 of the World Series. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03pm/ET.

