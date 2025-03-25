"The most present mother I can be" – Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reflects on "motherhood" and embracing "feminine energy"

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife Katia is a mother of two adorable daughters. Before marrying in December 2021, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Kalina, in November 2020.

The couple gave birth to their second daughter Amapola in June 2023, on the eve of father's day. The family will continue to grow in 2025 after Katia had announced earlier this offseason that she's expecting a baby boy in 2025. She's embracing the journey and the feminine energy that comes along while doing so.

On Monday, Katia shared a heartfelt reflection on her journey through motherhood. She dropped a video where she was seen spending quality time with her two daughters.

From taking to swimming classes to tasting different delicacies, the ever-present mother highlighted the importance of her role. She emphasized the "feminine urge" to nurture and be fully present.

"That feminine urge to be the most present mother I can be—while honoring that motherhood isn’t for everyone," Katia wrote in caption.

"The beauty of feminine energy lies in its limitless nature—we can be anything and everything we choose, and do it with intention, passion, and love. ✨"

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares three things she hopes to improve as she prepares for baby #3

Katia Lindor will be adding a new member to the Lindor family soon. The household, which is dominated with their daughters, will soon see the arrival of a baby boy, who will likely take most of Katia's attention.

Like any parent, Katia has experienced the common mistakes mothers make as she hopes to improve on her third time as a parent.

Katia’s first goal, and perhaps the most ambitious, is to get more sleep. As any parent knows, sleep becomes a luxury with a newborn in the house.

"Get more sleep. I know this one might be wishful thinking, but I can dream, right? 😅" she wrote.

With three little ones under the age of five, Katia knows the chaos is about to reach a whole new level. Her second goal is to have more patience.

"Have more patience. Three under five will be a whole new level of craziness, but I want to meet it with more grace," she wrote.

Katia’s third goal, which she jokingly called "more patience rebranded," is to expand her tolerance for the chaos that comes with parenting.

"Expand my tolerance for the chaos of it all," Katia wrote. "(which is “more patience” again but rebranded?) The noise, the unpredictability, the moments that don’t go as planned — I want to embrace them rather than resist them."

While Katia hopes to meet these goals, she knows that laughter and perspective will be her ultimate survival tools.

