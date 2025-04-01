Top MLB DFS picks today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Corbin Carroll, Julio Rodriguez & more for April 1, 2025

There are 13 MLB games scheduled to take place on April 1 as teams in the league are just getting the season going. With so many games scheduled, one is spoilt for choice when putting together a DFS lineup.

With an 11-game main slate, it's important to look at every matchup closely, but there are some players that stand out right away. Here is a look at the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters, and budget picks that you could make today.

Top MLB DFS Pitchers - April 1

Chris Sale ($8800 on DraftKings; $10200 on FanDuel)

MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn

Chris Sale is set to make his second start of the season for the Atlanta Braves, and this time, he goes up against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sale not only needs to go deep in this game, but he also needs to shut down the defending World Series champs.

Logan Gilbert ($9000 on DraftKings; $10600 on FanDuel)

Logan Gilbert racked up eight strikeouts in just seven innings of work for the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day. Gilbert doesn't get a ton of recognition, but he's one of the best pitchers in the American League.

Michael King ($8700 on DraftKings; $9500 on FanDuel)

Michael King has turned into a star for the San Diego Padres, and he is a pitcher who can completely shut down a lineup when he is throwing the ball well.

Top MLB DFS Hitters: April 1

Corbin Carroll ($5800 on DraftKings; $3700 on FanDuel)

Corbin Carroll has gotten off to a slow start at the plate, but he's capable of racking up DFS points when he gets on base. Carroll should have some success at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

Julio Rodriguez ($5200 on DraftKings; $3500 on FanDuel)

Julio Rodriguez already has a home run and a triple through five games of the season for the Seattle Mariners. Rodriguez is off to a great start and continues to produce the goods.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5700 on DraftKings; $3900 on FanDuel)

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to be a star for the Toronto Blue Jays, and he has a favorable matchup against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Top MLB DFS Budget picks: April 1

Matt Wallner ($4000 on DraftKings; $2900 on FanDuel)

Matt Wallner got the day off for the Twins on Monday, but he will be back in the lineup facing a Chicago White Sox team that doesn't have a ton of pitching.

Carson Kelly ($2500 on DraftKings; $2500 on FanDuel)

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn

There have been some great offensive performances so far this season, but Carson Kelly might have had the best one. Kelly hit for the cycle on Monday night, and he's a budget pick for those who believe he will stay hot at the plate.

Jonathan Aranda ($2800 on DraftKings; $2400 on FanDuel)

Jonathan Aranda might be the top budget pick as he is hitting .556 through the first four games of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays.

