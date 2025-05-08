Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Kyle Schwarber, Jose Caballero & more for May 8, 2025

It's a short 4-game MLB DFS slate on May 8, but don't let the size fool you, as there’s plenty of firepower on the board. With aces like Yoshinobu Yamamoto leading the way on the pitching side and big hitters like Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber in the player pool, this slate is positioned for high-scoring volatility and a few sneaky value positions to allow for distinguishing your lineups.
The key tonight will be to find the right mix of premium bats in good matchups while anchoring your roster with reliable arms. Budget-friendly options like Jose Caballero and Jorge Soler open up salary flexibility, while Freddie Freeman stays locked in as one of the safest high-upside options in MLB DFS right now. Let’s get into the top plays and where the edges lie on this quick, competitive slate.
Top MLB DFS Picks Today
Top Pitchers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) - $10,000 DK / $10,800 FD
Yamamoto has been dominant this season, boasting a league-best 0.90 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP, along with 49 strikeouts over 40 innings. His consistent performances make him a top-tier pitching option today.
Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) - $7,700 DK / $8,700 FD
Schwellenbach offers value with a 3.92 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, alongside 37 strikeouts. His recent MLB outings suggest he’s a solid mid-range choice for DFS lineups.
Jesus Luzardo (PHI) - $9,000 DK / $10,200 FD
Luzardo has been reliable, posting a 1.94 ERA and 47 strikeouts this season. His ability to limit runs and generate strikeouts makes him a strong option against most lineups.
Top Hitters
Shohei Ohtani (LAD) - $6,500 DK / $3,900 FD
Ohtani is delivering elite performances with a .299 average, 10 home runs and a 1.031 OPS, making him a premium choice in any lineup.
Freddie Freeman (LAD) - $6,200 DK / $3,800 FD
Freeman continues to impress with a .362 average, eight home runs and a 1.148 OPS, providing both consistency and upside.
Kyle Schwarber (PHI) - $5,600 DK / $4,200 FD
Schwarber is producing the power with 12 homers and an .264 average alongwith enormous upside in DFS action.
Budget Picks
Yandy Diaz (TB) - $3,800 DK / $3,000 FD
Diaz is a good value with a .257 average, five home runs and a .727 OPS, making him a solid budget choice.
Jose Caballero (TB) - $3,400 DK / $3,300 FD
Caballero provides speed and utility with a .225 average and 11 RBIs, useful for filling roster gaps.
Jorge Soler (LAA) - $3,500 DK / $2,700 FD
Soler recently delivered a clutch three-run double, spotlighting a worthwhile punt play in today's MLB game.