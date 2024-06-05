New York Knicks star Julius Randle was spotted at Yankee Stadium for the New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins game on Tuesday. He is probably taking a break from the hardwood and was seen capturing the baseball game with a classic Polaroid camera.

The three-time NBA All-Star was seen rocking the Yankees uniform. He was wearing the standard Yankees baseball cap and a pinstripe shirt. The Yes Network took to Instagram to post the moment of Randle taking pictures with his camera.

“Julius Randle taking in the action at Yankee Stadium,” the caption read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Randle had a lot of moments to capture, as his favourite MLB team dominated the game and defeated the Minnesota Twins by 5-1. This is the Yankees’ sixth consecutive game win, and they are holding the season-best of 24 games over .500. During the match, there were great performances from Giancarlo Stanton, who had a two-run home run, and Aaron Judge, who made a two-run double.

The Yankees are now top of the American League East standings, and they hold the best record in the MLB at 43-19.

Julius Randle has been on a break since January, as he dislocated his shoulder in a game against the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, during his rehab sessions, he reinjured his shoulder and had to have a season-ending surgery. Before getting injured, he averaged 24 points and made five assists.

When an MLB player cheered for an NBA team

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is on a mission to support his city. The three-time World Series champion with the Red Sox was spotted at Fenway Park on Thursday, not wearing his usual red, but rocking a green Boston Celtics jersey.

With the NBA Finals just days away, Ortiz took the opportunity to energize the Fenway crowd during a Red Sox game. Holding the Larry O'Brien trophy, a symbol of NBA Championship glory, the "Big Papi" pumped up the fans.

"Gotta get one more baby. Let's go for it. Let's go Celtics. Let's go!" said Ortiz.

Expand Tweet

The first two NBA Finals games will be played in TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and will feature the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback