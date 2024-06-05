Watch: 3x MLB World Series Champion David Ortiz hypes Fenway Park with Celtics jersey ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are gearing up for the 2024 NBA Finals and three-time World Series champion David Ortiz is hyping up the Boston Red Sox crowd at the Fenway Stadium along with the Larry O'Brien trophy. The seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner was wearing an Al Horford jersey as he cheered on the crowd with the home team hosting the Atlanta Braves.

In just a few days, the 2024 NBA Finals will commence and the first two games will be held in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden. Completing a sweep of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, the Boston fans are eager to see their local team in action again after getting a 10-day rest.

Promoting the NBA Finals, the Larry O'Brien Trophy made it to the Fenway Stadium, where the Red Sox won most of their nine MLB World Series titles in the 2000s. Leading the charge in three championships in 2004, 2007 and 2013 was David Ortiz, who spent 14 seasons with the Red Sox.

In the video, the 10-time MLB All-Star sported a green Al Horford Celtics jersey.

"Gotta get one more baby. Let's go for it. Let's go Celtics. Let's go!" Ortiz said.

Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play in Game 1 of the Celtics-Mavs 2024 NBA Finals series

The Boston Celtics made it on the top of the NBA Eastern Conference to pave the way in the 2024 NBA Finals and they only played 18 games. In their path, they defeated the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in five games and then swept the Indiana Pacers.

A bulk of those games were played without center Kristaps Porzingis, who was sidelined due to a calf injury. Boston fans are awaiting news if he will be available to suit up for Game 1 to compete with the frontline of the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Latvian big man is said to have been participating in scrimmages with his team and is expected to suit up for Game 1.

The last time Kristaps Porzingis suited up in Game 4 between Boston and Miami in the first round. Prior to the calf injury, he was able to contribute 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals from Game 1 to 3. He also shot well beyond the three-point line doing 41.9%