Watch: Dodgers' South Korean reception features captivating dance crew grooving to Rihanna's 'S&M'

The LA Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in a two-game Seoul Series as part of the MLB World Tour to kick off the 2024 MLB season. Ahead of Opening Day, the Dodgers defeated Team Korea 5-2 in an exhibition game on Monday.

With trailblazing hits from Will Smith, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, the Dodgers were able to overcome a 2-1 deficit against Team Korea on March 18 to win the contest.

In a packed stadium inside the GoCheok Sky Dome, LA fans and ballplayers were treated to a South Korean reception, which featured a dance crew atop their dugout, dancing to pop music, including Rihanna's 'S&M'.

Fans watched the dancers groove while overseeing the game between the Dodgers and Team Korea, and they were left awestruck after watching LA push the throttle in the bottom of the third and take down the national team in grand fashion. All eyes were on arguably the greatest two-way ace of the sport, but Shohei Ohtani went 0-3 against Team Korea.

Before LA's exhibition game, it was the Padres' turn to enthrall the crowd as they took down the incumbent Korean Series champions, the LG Twins, 5-4, with returning home hero Ha-Seong Kim blasting two two-run home runs to take the game away from the 2023 KBO champions.

Dodgers touted as favorites to take Seoul Series against Padres

It should be two close and exciting encounters between the Dodgers and the Padres in the Seoul Series. Notably, it will be Yu Darvish against Tyler Gasnow in Game 1, while Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for LA in Game 2 against the highly experienced Joe Musgrove.

Stars will be on display inside the Gocheok Sky Dome when these two National League giants take to the diamond. The Padres have experimented with their batting lineup this spring, while LA has bolstered their hitting prowess by slotting Shohei Ohtani in between lead-off hitter Mookie Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman, forming perhaps the most-feared trio in MLB this season.

This will be the first regular season game for manager Mike Shildt at the helm of the Padres organization while an experienced Dave Roberts is no guest to fathom the importance of the Opening Day tie. Both games of the Seoul Series are scheduled to start at 6:05 a.m. EST inside the Gocheok Sky Dome.

