WATCH: Red Sox 1B Coach Jose Flores in heated exchange with Angels players and coaches before the game

Competing with each other in a pair of hard-fought baseball games over the past two days, it is safe to say the Boston Red Sox and LA Angels aren't exactly fond of each other at the moment.
Ahead of Wednesday's series finale, however, we didn't even have to wait until first pitch to see some more fireworks between the two teams, as Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores was seen in the midst of a heated altercation with Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson and pitching coach Barry Enright shortly after both teams arrived at Fenway Park.
A clip of the incident in question was uploaded to X by Angels insider Jared Tims on Wednesday.
"Tyler Anderson and Jose Flores get into it, tell each other to'F off' then Barry Enright comes into tell Jose Flores to 'F off.' Then Tyler Anderson is seen in the OF talking to Alex Cora who is drinking a matcha latte," Tims wrote.
According to a subsequent report from Tims, it was actually Tyler Anderson who first got into the said argument with Jose Flores, with his pitching coach Barry Enright then stepping in to protect the Angels star.
The Red Sox aim to restore some pride in front of the home support in Wednesday's series finale
Heading into a series against the LA Angels, who are currently fourth in the AL West with a 28-32 record, the Red Sox would have hoped to get some important wins under their belt, especially with the boisterous crowd of Fenway Park spurring them on.
However, things have not panned out that way, and the nine-time World Series winners have lost back-to-back games against the visitors, losing the opener 7-6 on Monday and game two 4-3 on Tuesday.
Heading into the series finale, Alex Cora and his troops will be hoping to at least win one of three and restore some pride, having already lost the series.
Hoping to make a push for the postseason for the first time since 2021, every single win is extremely important, and the home team will be hoping to finally get another one on Wednesday after being on the wrong end of two one-run ballgames against the Angels.