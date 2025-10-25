“Way to politicize baseball” - Fans react as Gavin Newsom and Doug Ford place friendly wager on Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series

With the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays battling it out in the 2025 World Series, it appears California's Governor, Gavin Newsom, and Ontario's Premier, Doug Ford, are using the event as a means to improve the relationship between their respective regions. Ahead of the first game on Friday, Ford took to X to share a video, wherein he placed a &quot;friendly wager&quot; with Newsom.&quot;With the Blue Jays heading to the World Series against the LA Dodgers, @CAGovernor Newsom and I have a friendly wager going. Win or lose, we’re thrilled to celebrate great baseball, good neighbours and a friendship between Ontario and California!&quot; Doug Ford posted Reacting to the clip, fans did not appear to be best pleased with Ford and Newsom &quot;politicizing&quot; one of the world's most popular sporting events.&quot;Way to politicize baseball….. I loathe politicians.&quot; a fan commented Jack Burton @PrkchopexpresLINKWay to politicize baseball….. I loathe politicians.&quot;This would have been cool if it was about the World Series and not a political ad&quot; another fan wrote Casey @C4SEY85LINKThis would have been cool if it was about the World Series and not a political ad&quot;Oh that’s cute, politicians playing ball like they’re in some Hallmark movie while their states are getting smacked around by crime, inflation, and tent cities the size of small nations. These clowns bet on baseball like the World Series is gonna fix their dumpster fire policies.&quot; another fan replied&quot;A couple of corrupt politicians drawing attention to themselves for something absolutely useless while their people suffer. How original.&quot; another fan responded&quot;These guys are so lame it makes my bones ache&quot; another fan shared&quot;Why are politicians so good at taking great ideas and making them cringe&quot; another fan postedThe Toronto Blue Jays recorded a statement 11-4 win after a dominant display in game 1 of the World Series on Friday Heading into game one of the World Series, the LA Dodgers were slight favorites to come out on top. However, the Blue Jays made their home field advantage count, registering a dominant 11-4 win. The evening did not get off to the best of starts for the Jays, as Kike Hernandez and Will Smith put the visitors two up early on. However, outfielder Daulton Varsho swiftly brought his team back on level terms with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One - Source: GettySoon after, it was the Blue Jays' turn to force the issue, and they did exactly that, scoring a total of nine runs in a monster sixth inning. Though the Dodgers tried to respond late on, the hosts were able to hold on for a relatively comfortable lead.The Blue Jays will now be hoping to double their lead in the series in game 2 on Saturday, with veteran Kevin Gausman set to take the mound. For the Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be starting.