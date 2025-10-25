  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Way to politicize baseball” - Fans react as Gavin Newsom and Doug Ford place friendly wager on Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series

“Way to politicize baseball” - Fans react as Gavin Newsom and Doug Ford place friendly wager on Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 25, 2025 23:05 GMT
Doug Ford (L), Gavin Newsom (R) (Images from - Getty)
Doug Ford (L), Gavin Newsom (R) (Images from - Getty)

With the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays battling it out in the 2025 World Series, it appears California's Governor, Gavin Newsom, and Ontario's Premier, Doug Ford, are using the event as a means to improve the relationship between their respective regions.

Ad

Ahead of the first game on Friday, Ford took to X to share a video, wherein he placed a "friendly wager" with Newsom.

"With the Blue Jays heading to the World Series against the LA Dodgers, @CAGovernor Newsom and I have a friendly wager going. Win or lose, we’re thrilled to celebrate great baseball, good neighbours and a friendship between Ontario and California!" Doug Ford posted
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Reacting to the clip, fans did not appear to be best pleased with Ford and Newsom "politicizing" one of the world's most popular sporting events.

"Way to politicize baseball….. I loathe politicians." a fan commented
Ad
"This would have been cool if it was about the World Series and not a political ad" another fan wrote
Ad
"Oh that’s cute, politicians playing ball like they’re in some Hallmark movie while their states are getting smacked around by crime, inflation, and tent cities the size of small nations. These clowns bet on baseball like the World Series is gonna fix their dumpster fire policies." another fan replied
"A couple of corrupt politicians drawing attention to themselves for something absolutely useless while their people suffer. How original." another fan responded
Ad
"These guys are so lame it makes my bones ache" another fan shared
"Why are politicians so good at taking great ideas and making them cringe" another fan posted

The Toronto Blue Jays recorded a statement 11-4 win after a dominant display in game 1 of the World Series on Friday

Heading into game one of the World Series, the LA Dodgers were slight favorites to come out on top. However, the Blue Jays made their home field advantage count, registering a dominant 11-4 win.

Ad

The evening did not get off to the best of starts for the Jays, as Kike Hernandez and Will Smith put the visitors two up early on. However, outfielder Daulton Varsho swiftly brought his team back on level terms with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One - Source: Getty
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One - Source: Getty

Soon after, it was the Blue Jays' turn to force the issue, and they did exactly that, scoring a total of nine runs in a monster sixth inning. Though the Dodgers tried to respond late on, the hosts were able to hold on for a relatively comfortable lead.

The Blue Jays will now be hoping to double their lead in the series in game 2 on Saturday, with veteran Kevin Gausman set to take the mound. For the Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be starting.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications