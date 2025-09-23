"We're not trying to kill Aaron Nola" - Ex-Phillies GM claims All-Star pitcher will have short leash in potential 4th starter role

After missing a huge chunk of the season due to an injury to his rib cage, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola returned to action on August 17. Though his recent performances leave much to be desired, bags of experience at the top level make Nola an important player for the Phillies in the postseason.
As October approaches, there has been plenty of speculation regarding Nola's role in the postseason. On Tuesday's episode of "The Phillies Show", former General Manager Ruben Amaro Jr. had his say on the matter.
According to Amaro, skipper Rob Thomson might decide to use Nola in the "fourth starter role", behind Christopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and Jesus Sanchez, keeping him on a "very short leash".
"[The Phillies will keep Nola on a] Short leash. Super short. We've seen it, he's losing it fast. I don't think it's the endurance, I don't know if it hasn't been built up. I'm not sure what's going on."
"Maybe he's starting to run out of bullets. I mean, that's a possibility too. He loses it (control) pretty fast, but he can give you some good innings. I just think it's going to be a short one," Amaro said [20:36]
Aaron Nola will be hoping to win his first World Series title this year
Having been drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2014 MLB Draft, Aaron Nola has established himself as a fan favorite at Citizen's Bank Park. After being handed his big league debut on July 21, 2025, Nola has spent the entirety of his major league career with the Phillies.
In the years that have followed, Aaron Nola and company have enjoyed several promising seasons. However, things have always culminated in heartbreak, and a World Series title has continued to elude the pitcher.
The starter got closest to winning the title in 2022, as the Phillies made it all the way to the Fall Classic after winning the pennant. Unfortunately, they ended up finishing second best to their AL counterparts, the Houston Astros.
Having now won the NL East for the second season in a row, the Phillies are one of the favorites to win it all this year, and Aaron Nola will be hoping he can finally get his hands on baseball's biggest prize by the time 2025 comes to a close.