What happened to Mookie Betts? Dodgers star leaves game vs Athletics early

Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts made an early exit from Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, leaving fans and analysts speculating about the cause of his departure. The incident occurred in the 4th inning, raising concerns about Betts’ health and potential impact on the team’s performance.

Betts had already left his mark on the game with a powerful single home run in the bottom of the second inning, contributing to the Dodgers’ lead over the Athletics. However, his sudden departure from the game left fans wondering if his early exit was related to an injury or any other undisclosed issue.

As of now, the LA Dodgers have not issued an official statement regarding the nature or severity of Mookie Betts’ injury.

How has Mookie Betts performed during the 2023 season?

Betts’ performance in the 2023 season has been noteworthy, boasting impressive stats including 29 home runs, 111 hits, 85 runs and 70 RBIs. His contributions have played a significant role in the Dodgers’ success.

The Dodgers will undoubtedly be closely monitoring Betts’ condition and providing updates as more information becomes available. As one of the team’s key players, his health is crucial to their aspirations for the remainder of the season. Fans and analysts alike will be eagerly awaiting news on his status and hoping for a swift return to the field.

