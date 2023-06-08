What happened to Pete Alonso? Mets star exits game in the 1st inning vs Braves

In Wednesday's game against the Braves, Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso suffered a left wrist contusion and was forced to exit the game in the first inning. The injury occurred when he was struck by a 96.5-mph fastball from Braves pitcher Charlie Morton. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, and Alonso is listed as day to day.

SNY @SNYtv Pete Alonso is back in the Mets dugout after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning and leaving the game Pete Alonso is back in the Mets dugout after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning and leaving the game https://t.co/idCa4Fflfs

Before leaving the game, Alonso was visibly in pain and was checked by manager Buck Showalter and a member of the training staff.

Why was Pete Alonso hit by pitch?

The incident comes after Pete Alonso's confrontation with Braves pitcher Bryce Elder during Tuesday's game, where he shouted "throw it again" after hitting a home run off Elder. This led to Alonso receiving boos from Braves fans both before and during the game.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball “THROW IT AGAIN PLEASE”



Tommy Pham replaced Pete Alonso in the lineup, and the injury highlights the significance of Alonso's presence in the Mets' lineup. He currently leads the Majors in home runs with 22 and is at the top of the National League in RBIs with 49.

Pete Alonso currently leads the majors in home runs and the NL in RBIs.

This isn't the first time Alonso has faced an injury scare involving his wrist. Last year in June, he was hit by a pitch from the Padres' Yu Darvish but managed to avoid the injured list and only missed one game.

The Mets have had their share of injuries from hit-by-pitches, as they lost Starling Marte for the final month of the regular season last year due to a fractured right middle finger. Alonso's injury puts a spotlight on the lack of power threats in the Mets' lineup beyond him.

In Tuesday night's game, Alonso's taunt towards Bryce Elder was caught on a dugout microphone. Despite the incident, Manager Buck Showalter had already considered rearranging the batting order, and he finally made the switch for Wednesday's game. Jeff McNeil was moved to the second spot, and Francisco Lindor took the third spot. Both players have been struggling recently, but the hope was that the new lineup arrangement would provide better opportunities for McNeil at the plate.

Pete Alonso's status will be closely monitored, as his power and production are vital to the Mets' offensive success. The team will be hoping for a speedy recovery and his return to the lineup as soon as possible.

